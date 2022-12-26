|South Africa
|Australia
|101/5 (41.0 ov) - R/R 2.46
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Kyle Verreynne (W)
|Batting
|20
|35
|2
|0
|Marco Jansen
|Batting
|15
|54
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mitchell Starc
|11
|2
|30
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 67/5 (28.3)
|
34 (34) R/R: 2.72
Marco Jansen 15(54)
Kyle Verreynne (W) 16(21)
|
Khaya Zondo 5(19) S.R (26.31)
c Marnus Labuschagne b Mitchell Starc
Australia vs South Africa LIVE: Follow live scorecard, updates and commentary from Day 1 of AUS vs SA MCG Test on Firstpost.
Toss news: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Test against South Africa on a warm, humid day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Monday.
The hosts won the first of the three-Test series by six wickets inside two days on a hostile, bowler-friendly, pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane last week.
“Not as green as the Gabba and will give us a good crack,” said Cummins on why he decided to field.
Seamer Scott Boland replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in Brisbane, and with his teammate still battling a side strain, he keeps his place in an unchanged side.
Boland took an incredible 6-7 in Melbourne against England in the corresponding Test a year ago.
David Warner will again open the batting for Australia in his 100th Test, desperate for runs after a lean spell that seen his position come under scrutiny.
After being dismissed for 152 and 99 in Brisbane, South Africa made one change with number three Rassie van der Dussen dropped and Theunis de Bruyn replacing him.
Skipper Dean Elgar said he was surprised at Australia’s decision to bowl first.
“I would have batted first,” he said.
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
With AFP inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Cricket Australia has planned a range of tributes for Shane Warne that will include acknowledging the significance of the MCG in the legendary spinner’s life.
David Warner has been in poor form with the bat, not having scored a century since January 2022. While selectors seemed to have faith in the southpaw, skipper Pat Cummins let slip that his position is not set in stone.
Veteran Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is still dealing with a side strain and is out of the match starting on Saturday at The Gabba.