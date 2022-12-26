Toss news: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Test against South Africa on a warm, humid day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Monday.

The hosts won the first of the three-Test series by six wickets inside two days on a hostile, bowler-friendly, pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane last week.

“Not as green as the Gabba and will give us a good crack,” said Cummins on why he decided to field.

Seamer Scott Boland replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in Brisbane, and with his teammate still battling a side strain, he keeps his place in an unchanged side.

Boland took an incredible 6-7 in Melbourne against England in the corresponding Test a year ago.

David Warner will again open the batting for Australia in his 100th Test, desperate for runs after a lean spell that seen his position come under scrutiny.

After being dismissed for 152 and 99 in Brisbane, South Africa made one change with number three Rassie van der Dussen dropped and Theunis de Bruyn replacing him.

Skipper Dean Elgar said he was surprised at Australia’s decision to bowl first.

“I would have batted first,” he said.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

With AFP inputs

