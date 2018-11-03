Australia vs South Africa: Justin Langer vows to put smile back on fans' faces, says focus is on preparation and playing good cricket
Justin Langer, Lehmann's replacement, has pledged to change the win-at-all-costs culture and said he hoped the first game of the summer at home would be a step in winning back fans.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo: Women allege sexual harassment at All India Radio's Dharamshala, Obra, Kurukshetra stations
-
#MeToo: Examining the historical baggage of 'due process' and the limitations of rule of law
-
2.0 trailer: Rajinikanth's Chitti faces off with Akshay Kumar's cellphone-obsessed Crow Man
-
Madhya Pradesh polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani joins Congress after being denied ticket by BJP
-
US midterm elections: If Democrats flip the House, what does it mean for US foreign policy and India? 'Very bullish' is dominant theme
-
Narendra Modi announces 12 sops for MSMEs, says sector second-largest employer after agriculture
-
Premier League: Rejuvenated under Unai Emery, Arsenal will face a tough test of credentials against Liverpool
-
Narendra Modi's MSME loan gambit is a two-pronged strategy; eases note ban pain, crafts shrewd poll plank
-
आलोक वर्मा के समर्थन में SC पहुंचे खड़गे, कहा- CBI चीफ का कार्यकाल नहीं घटा सकते
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: चुनाव से पहले CM शिवराज को झटका, साले संजय सिंह ने कांग्रेस का थामा 'हाथ'
-
Karnataka Bypolls LIVE: दोपहर तीन बजे तक बेल्लारी में 47 प्रतिशत मतदान
-
दुखभंजन श्री रामलला का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में क्यों अटका?
-
क्या राहुल गांधी अपने पिता वाली गलती दोहरा रहे हैं?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Perth: Australia coach Justin Langer vowed Saturday to put a smile back into cricket as South African skipper Faf du Plessis said he expects the sledging to be toned down in their one-day series.
The two sides meet in Perth on Sunday for the first time since the Test series in South Africa this year boiled over with Australian players attempting to alter the ball with sandpaper.
The cheating saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft banned, while Darren Lehmann quit as coach. Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has since left and chairman David Peever fell on his sword on Thursday.
File image of Justin Langer. AFP
Langer, Lehmann's replacement, has pledged to change the win-at-all-costs culture and said he hoped the first game of the summer at home would be a step in winning back fans.
"It's sad, isn't it. Everyone seems to be at each other. There's lots of criticism," he said of the atmosphere surrounding Australian cricket.
"What we can do is we can prepare well, we can play good cricket, and be entertaining and put on a good show so Australians can start smiling a bit.
"One thing sport can do and the Australian cricket can do is put smiles on faces rather than everyone throwing stones at each other."
Australia have lost 16 of their past 18 one-day internationals and are desperate to get off on the right foot in Perth, with two more one-dayers and a Twenty20 against the Proteas to follow.
Du Plessis said he expected less verbal banter on Sunday than in the past.
"An Australia-South Africa series is always going to be competitive but I do suspect this series will be a little bit more toned down, especially from the Australian side," he said on Saturday.
"Not necessarily from a body language point of view, but maybe from a verbal point of view." Despite Australia being without Smith and Warner and their poor one-day form, Du Plessis said his team won't be taking the home side lightly.
"Whenever you get a chance to play against Australia it feels like you're playing against a very good cricket team," he said.
"When you look at what they've got in their squad at the moment on paper there are some fantastic names there with the ball and with the bat."
Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who has been cleared to play after a scare on Friday when he was struck on the finger by a Mitchell Starc delivery, said he was confident their miserable run of form would end.
"If we can follow our process and do our basics well enough that (winning) will start taking care of itself," he said.
"If you start looking at the end result purely that's when you can make some errors in judgement and fall down that way.
Updated Date:
Nov 03, 2018
Also See
Australia vs South Africa: Captain Faf du Plessis expects hosts to be 'nice and hostile' during limited overs tour
Faf du Plessis says South Africa won't sledge Australia over ball-tampering scandal during upcoming tour
Australia coach Justin Langer hopes injured opener Usman Khawaja will recover in time for India Test series