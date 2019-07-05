First Cricket
Australia vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 6 July Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

Having qualified for the semi-finals, Australia will look to end their league campaign with a win over Faf du Plessis' South Africa at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 05, 2019 14:30:41 IST

Having qualified for the semi-finals, Australia will look to end their league campaign with a win over Faf du Plessis' South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester.

File image of Australian cricket team. Reuters

A win against South Africa will ensure top spot for Aaron Finch's men and will most likely to play New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Currently, Australia have 14 points thanks to their seven wins and their only defeat in the tournament so far has come against India.

It has been a tough tournament for South Africa and they will look to end their campaign with a win. Du Plessis' side have lost crucial encounters against the likes of India, England and Bangladesh. Their two wins came against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Justin Langer wants to maintain the feel-good factor in his squad.

"It's about maintaining the momentum of winning," Australia coach Langer said at Old Trafford on Thursday. "That's really important for us.

"For this game, some people said it was a dead rubber. There's nothing dead about it.

"There's no way we'll ever get complacent. Not with what's happened the last 12 months. We're playing good cricket, so we want to continue the momentum of winning going forward."

Here's all you need to know about the Australia vs South Africa match:

When will Australia vs South Africa match take place?

The Australia vs South Africa match will take place on 6 July 2019.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the Australia vs South Africa match begin?

The Australia vs South Africa match begins at 6 pm IST with the toss scheduled at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs South Africa match?

The Australia vs South Africa match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason BehrendorffAlex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-NilePat CumminsUsman KhawajaNathan LyonShaun MarshGlenn MaxwellKane RichardsonSteve SmithMitchell StarcMarcus StoinisDavid WarnerAdam Zampa

South Africa Team Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

With inputs from Agencies

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 14:15:55 IST

