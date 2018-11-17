First Cricket
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Australia vs South Africa, Highlights, Only T20I at Queensland, Full cricket score: Proteas win by 21 runs

Check out the LIVE score and updates from the only T20I between Australia and South Africa

FirstCricket Staff, November 17, 2018

South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs

108/6
Overs
10.0
R/R
10.8
Fours
10
Sixes
3
Extras
12
87/7
Overs
10.0
R/R
8.7
Fours
7
Sixes
2
Extras
9

Toss report: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the Twenty20 cricket international against South Africa on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The match was reduced to ten overs a side after heavy rain prevented a scheduled start.

File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. AFP

Australia captain Aaron Finch, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday, said the "wicket looks good."

Australia opted for an all-out pace attack with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake and left out spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

South Africa go into the T20 after a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia.

The T20 is the start of four matches for Australia over the next week with three internationals against India.

Australia - Aaron Finch(capt), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake.

South Africa - Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (capt), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018

