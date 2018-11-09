Australia vs South Africa, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Adelaide, Full Cricket Score: Hosts snap losing streak with nervy win
Follow live updates of the second ODI between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval on our live blog.
Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
Report, 1st ODI: South Africa hammered a careless Australia by six wickets in the first one-day international in Perth on Sunday, with a Dale Steyn-led pace onslaught exposing their batting frailties.
Set 153 to win, Proteas' openers Quinton de Kock (47) and Reeza Hendricks (44) helped secure victory with 124 balls to spare, leaving Australia with plenty to ponder ahead of the second of the three-game series in Adelaide on Friday.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Australia captain Aaron Finch pose with the trophy. Twitter @cricketcomau
The hosts came into the clash having lost 16 of their past 18 ODIs and with the reverberations of a ball-tampering scandal this year still hanging over them.
Coach Justin Langer was hoping they could put a smile back on the faces of fans in their first game on home soil since the cheating row boiled over in March.
But without the banned Steve Smith and David Warner, their batsmen were exposed once again in a stadium full of empty seats.
They were bowled out for just 152 in 38.1 overs with Nathan Coulter-Nile (34) and Alex Carey (33) the only ones to offer any resistance. Veteran Steyn took 2-18 off seven overs while Andile Phehlukwayo picked up 3-33 off six overs.
"We didn't play anywhere near our potential," said skipper Aaron Finch.
"We were a bit careless at times in the first innings. We were off the mark slowly.
"If you're defending 152, then nothing can go wrong with the ball. Unfortunately for us, Quinton and Reeza got off to a flier, and there was little we could do from there."
His opposite number Faf Du Plessis praised his team as "exceptional" with the ball and in the field.
"There was some counter-punching at the end, but a good day at the office overall," he said.
"All the bowlers today were great. It's great as a captain to have such X-factor in the bowling attack and they made sure to take advantage of the conditions."
Nov 09, 2018
Nov 09, 2018
