Australia vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st ODI at Perth, full cricket score: Faf du Plessis and Co win by 6 wickets
Follow live updates of the first ODI between Australia and South Africa at the Perth Stadium on our live blog.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
NRC in Assam: Data shows 16 committed suicide due to citizenship registry; number of Hindus three times that of Muslims
-
Law to construct Ram Temple possible, govt has scuttled court processes before, says retired SC judge J Chelameshwar
-
Rajinikanth on Shankar's 2.0: Started film with a budget of Rs 300 cr but investment has now doubled
-
'Some Opposition leaders fire off lies like AK-47': Narendra Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, anti-BJP alliance
-
Imran Khan, XI Jinping sign 16 agreements to curb poverty in Pakistan; Beijing declines to reveal amount loaned to Islamabad
-
It’s a Mom Thing: Blogger-author Sathya Ramaganapathy's take on parenting is humorous, reassuring
-
Premier League: Unai Emery’s Arsenal revival project showed promising signs in crackling encounter against Liverpool
-
Narendra Modi's MSME loan gambit is a two-pronged strategy; eases note ban pain, crafts shrewd poll plank
-
सिग्रनेचर ब्रिज: आप समर्थकों से भिड़े मनोज तिवारी, कहा- चार दिन में बताउंगा पुलिस क्या होती है
-
अगर नाम से कुछ नहीं होता तो मां-बाप ने तुम्हारा नाम रावण क्यों नहीं रखा: योगी
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: BSP को 230 में से 32 सीटें जीतने की उम्मीद
-
सबरीमाला विवाद: कवरेज के लिए महिला पत्रकारों को न भेजें मीडिया संस्थान- हिंदूवादी संगठन
-
PM मोदी को 'Anaconda' कहने पर BJP का फूटा गुस्सा, कहा- अपशब्द बोलने की चल रही है प्रतियोगिता
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
Click on the tabs above to switch between summary, ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard
Preview: South Africa promised not to wind up Australia over ball-tampering Sunday when they meet for the first time since this year's ill-fated Test series, when a cheating scandal plunged Australian cricket into disgrace.
The three-game, one-day series is a chance for Australia to move on from a miserable eight months, which began with the tampering row and continued with some grim results on the road.
Australia and South Africa are going to meet for the first time since this year's ill-fated Test series in March. Twitter @cricketcomau
Australia lost the Test series to South Africa and another against Pakistan, and crashed badly in a one-day series to England.
They returned home to a scathing independent review this week that slammed Cricket Australia for creating an "arrogant" and "controlling" atmosphere that fostered a win-at-all-costs attitude.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who played in the 'sandpaper-gate' Test that culminated in lengthy bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, insisted his team won't dredge up the past.
"I don't think us as a team would go there," he told reporters. "It's got nothing to do with the cricket -- it's in the past. For us, it's business as usual." South African fans laid into the Australians during the Test series, holding up signs mocking the team. One young supporter reportedly tried to get bowler Nathan Lyon to autograph a piece of sandpaper.
When South Africa toured Australia in 2016, du Plessis was fined for ball-tampering after he sucked on a mint and then shined the ball. He disputed the finding.
The Proteas have brought virtually their strongest team to Australia for the one-dayers in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart, and a single Twenty20 clash on the Gold Coast. While missing Hashim Amla (finger) and JP Duminy (shoulder) for the tour, fast bowler Dale Steyn is back and joins Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir in a formidable attack.
All-rounder Chris Morris also returns after recovering from a lower back injury, although South Africa's tour didn't start well with a four-wicket loss to a young Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Wednesday.
After recent failures, Australia have dumped Tim Paine as one-day captain, with explosive batsman Aaron Finch assuming the role.
Spin veteran Lyon has also been axed, along with all-rounder Mitch Marsh. But fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins return from injury to spearhead the attack alongside Josh Hazlewood.
Finch said batsmen staying at the crease was a key focus leading into the series after recent capitulations.
"We've struggled with the bat for quite a while now and it's up to us guys who get first go of it in Perth next Sunday against South Africa to start rewriting that last probably 18 months," he said.
"I think that when you have a bit of change in the side, it's about starting to build a really good dynamic and a really good chemistry within that side.
"We've been trying new things, we've been out in the nets for hours. You can't question it from that point of view. It's just about making sure that we start to build partnerships again."
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Josh Hazlewood, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn.
Updated Date:
Nov 04, 2018
Also See
Australia vs South Africa: Justin Langer vows to put smile back on fans' faces, says focus is on preparation and playing good cricket
Australia vs South Africa: Captain Faf du Plessis expects hosts to be 'nice and hostile' during limited overs tour
Faf du Plessis says South Africa won't sledge Australia over ball-tampering scandal during upcoming tour