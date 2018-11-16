Australia vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis says hosts are sledging less; urges them to keep the aggression
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis also said that he will retire from T20 cricket after the World T20 in 2020.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs PAKW New Zealand Women beat Pakistan Women by 54 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs IREW India Women beat Ireland Women by 52 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 31 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala protests LIVE updates: Dissuade Trupti Desai from continuing her journey, TDP minister asks BJP, Congress
-
Manipur militancy contained but far from resolved, poses huge hurdle to India's ASEAN ambitions
-
Vietnam envoy warns Quad not to 'gang up'; Hanoi's position reflects growing convergence with New Delhi
-
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Crimes of Grindelwald movie review — A recycled, unambitious affair
-
After Binny Bansal's exit, at least 20 executives at Flipkart may step down; Myntra-Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan to continue
-
#MeToo impact: Journalist CP Surendran steps down from Matrubhumi Festival's board of directors
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
Hong Kong Open 2018, live badminton score and updates: India's Kidambi Srikanth trailing 5-8 in first game to Nishimoto
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: एक ही परिवार की चार पीढ़ियों ने देश के लिए कुछ नहीं किया - पीएम
-
राजस्थान चुनाव: जयपुर में होगा इस बार दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानिए कौन है किसके सामने?
-
CBI विवाद: CVC की जांच रिपोर्ट पर आलोक वर्मा से मांगा जवाब, SC में मंगलवार को अगली सुनवाई
-
सबरीमाला प्रदर्शन LIVE: एयरपोर्ट पर फंसीं तृप्ति देसाई ने कहा- बिना दर्शन के नहीं लौटेंगे
-
गाजा तूफान LIVE UPDATES: अब तक 6 लोगों की मौत, 76 हजार लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Brisbane: Australia have clearly toned down their sledging since a ball-tampering scandal broke, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said Friday, but urged them not to totally sacrifice their confrontational approach.
Coach Justin Langer and Test skipper Tim Paine have both pledged to change the win-at-all-costs culture that was rampant when Australian players tried to cheat in Cape Town this year.
File photo of Faf du Plessis. Reuters
Their attempt to alter the ball with sandpaper rocked the game, led to bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft and saw a clean-out of executives at Cricket Australia.
Du Plessis, who has just led the Proteas in three one-dayers against Australia, said there had been a marked change in their on-field behaviour and the baiting of opposition players had receded.
"The series in South Africa (earlier this year) was like that, especially that first Test in Durban. It was a feisty one," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off Twenty20 on Saturday.
"Then comparing that to now, you can see they're obviously trying to minimise that a bit more, and let the cricket do the talking.
"I think that's the way the game's moving anyway. These days, chirping's not as big a part of cricket. Obviously the stump mics, TVs, there's a lot of emphasis from the ICC that it needs to be a gentleman's game.
"There's a lot of kids watching the game... so chirping, swearing, all that stuff has been really toned down, so I think it's a general thing that's happened in the game.
"But if you compare the two series then yes, there's been a big difference in the way that they talk on the field."
One of Australia's strengths in the past had been their aggressive and "in-your-face" approach, unsettling batsmen and bowlers with their back-chat.
Since moving away from that and adopting a "be nice" policy, their results have nosedived.
Du Plessis, who once referred to the Australians as being "like a pack of wild dogs", said he revelled in the confrontation and urged them not to totally abandon traits that had brought them so much success.
"I've always believed that you must never take away your uniqueness as a strength. If your strength is to be in guys' faces, then you must use that," he said.
"Obviously there's laws now where you can't cross that line, but if you're a personality that requires that to get the best out of yourself and therefore perform the best for the team, then by all means do that within the boundaries that are allowed."
Du Plessis also said the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last.
The 34-year-old, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside.
"The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I'm really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday.
Du Plessis, who is skipper across all three formats, made his T20 debut in 2012 and has played 41 times, scoring 1,237 runs at an average of 35.34.
The 2020 World Cup takes place between October 18 and November 15 across eight Australian cities.
Updated Date:
Nov 16, 2018
Also See
Australia vs South Africa: Aaron Finch and Co admit being drained out after ending losing streak in ODIs with win over Proteas
Australia vs South Africa: Hosts snap seven-match ODI losing streak with narrow win at Adelaide, level series 1-1
Australia vs South Africa: Justin Langer vows to put smile back on fans' faces, says focus is on preparation and playing good cricket