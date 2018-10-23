Australia vs South Africa: Captain Faf du Plessis expects hosts to be 'nice and hostile' during limited overs tour
Faf du Plessis said South Africa's tour of Australia would be an eye-opener for some of the younger members of the squad who have not played international cricket in Australia before.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI vs CBI mess paints unflattering image of PMO, sorry picture of the way accountability is fixed at highest levels
-
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for trial in Istanbul over Jamal Khashoggi's 'planned' murder
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Ajit Jogi's JCC liability for both Congress, BJP; ex-Congress man playing cards right with BSP, CPI as allies
-
German football seems to lack responsibility and accountability: Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann tells Firstpost
-
Films to look out for at 20th MAMI Film Festival: Birds of Passage, Mehsampur, Blackkklansman, Bulbul Can Sing
-
HCL Technologies Q2 net profit rises 16.1% to Rs 2,540 cr, revenue up 19.5% to Rs 14,861 cr; co confident of retaining growth trajectory
-
#MeToo must address the power imbalance that hurts women — which climate change could worsen
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
पश्चिम बंगाल: हावड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़, 2 यात्रियों की मौत, 14 घायल
-
तेलंगाना में ‘किंगमेकर’ बनने की तैयारी में बीजेपी, युवा मोर्चा के महाधिवेशन से चुनावी अभियान को मिलेगी धार
-
पटरियों पर मौत: ड्राइवरों को ट्रेन चलाने के दौरान कई मुश्किलों से जूझना पड़ता है
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: महारानी के गढ़ में रोड शो करके बीजेपी को कैसे घेर रहे हैं राहुल गांधी?
-
राकेश अस्थाना को दिल्ली HC से राहत, 29 अक्टूबर तक नहीं होगी गिरफ्तारी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Johannesburg: South African captain Faf du Plessis said his team were braced for a hostile reception from supporters and the media when they travel to play their “favourite” opposition Australia for a limited overs tour next month.
It will be South Africa’s first trip Down Under since the ball-tampering scandal earlier this year, when Australia captain Steve Smith, and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, received bans from Cricket Australia.
File image of Faf du PLessis. Getty images
The Australian team bemoaned the treatment they received from South African supporters during that test tour and Du Plessis said his side would likely face a backlash.
“Australia is our favourite team to play against, all the stuff that comes with playing them, on and off the field, I love that and I feel that brings the best out of us as a team,” Du Plessis told reporters on Tuesday.
Du Plessis has twice before been found guilty of ball-tampering himself, including on a test tour of Australia in 2016 when he was accused of using sugary saliva after sucking a sweet to change the condition of the ball.
“It will be nice and hostile. We are not expecting anything less. Zunaid our security officer has been working hard in the gym.
“We expect them to try and unsettle us as a team when it comes to the media space, obviously with myself being at the forefront of it, but we see it as part and parcel of touring Australia.”
Du Plessis said his side would be under even greater scrutiny than on previous tours.
“I do think this time round there may be one or two more traps for the players to try and stay away from. At the end of the day we want to go there and play a brand of winning cricket.”
He said the tour would be an eye-opener for some of the younger members of the squad who have not played international cricket in Australia before.
“The crowds do play their part, they’re like a 12th man. Your mental strength is just as important as your skill. For a lot of the new guys it will be the first time where they field on the boundary and they hear just how good they are as human beings.
“You don’t get much of that anywhere else in the world anymore, it is the one place where you still feel like the crowd gets on top and really behind the home team.”
South Africa will play three one-day internationals, starting in Perth on 4 November, followed by a one-off Twenty20 international on the Gold Coast on 17 November.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
JP Duminy ruled out of South Africa's limited overs tour of Australia due to shoulder injury
South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Leg-spinner Imran Tahir's fifer floors visitors as Faf du Plessis' men record easy win in first T20I
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Potchefstroom, full cricket score: Faf du Plessis and Co win by 6 wickets