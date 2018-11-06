Australia vs South Africa: Ben McDermott added to hosts' squad as Shaun Marsh's cover for remaining ODIs
Young Queensland batsman Ben McDermott was added to the Australian squad Tuesday for their remaining two one-dayers against South Africa as concerns linger over the fitness of Shaun Marsh.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Sydney: Young Queensland batsman Ben McDermott was added to the Australian squad Tuesday for their remaining two one-dayers against South Africa as concerns linger over the fitness of Shaun Marsh.
Marsh missed the first limited-overs clash on Sunday for minor surgery on an abscess in his "buttock region" and selectors are worried he might not be ready in time for the next one in Adelaide on Friday.
Ben McDermott had earlier made his T20I debut against Pakistan. AFP
"We will continue to monitor Shaun's progress and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match," said selector Trevor Hohns.
D'Arcy Short replaced Marsh in the first game in Perth but fell for a second ball duck as Australia were bundled out for 152, going on to lose by six wickets.
McDermott, the son of Australian fast bowling great Craig McDermott, has played a handful of Twenty20 internationals previously, but not in the 50-over format.
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Darcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa.
Updated Date:
Nov 06, 2018
