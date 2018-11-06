First Cricket
Australia vs South Africa: Ben McDermott added to hosts' squad as Shaun Marsh's cover for remaining ODIs

Young Queensland batsman Ben McDermott was added to the Australian squad Tuesday for their remaining two one-dayers against South Africa as concerns linger over the fitness of Shaun Marsh.

Agence France-Presse, November 06, 2018

Marsh missed the first limited-overs clash on Sunday for minor surgery on an abscess in his "buttock region" and selectors are worried he might not be ready in time for the next one in Adelaide on Friday.

Marsh missed the first limited-overs clash on Sunday for minor surgery on an abscess in his "buttock region" and selectors are worried he might not be ready in time for the next one in Adelaide on Friday.

Ben McDermott had earlier made his T20I debut against Pakistan. AFP

"We will continue to monitor Shaun's progress and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match," said selector Trevor Hohns.

D'Arcy Short replaced Marsh in the first game in Perth but fell for a second ball duck as Australia were bundled out for 152, going on to lose by six wickets.

McDermott, the son of Australian fast bowling great Craig McDermott, has played a handful of Twenty20 internationals previously, but not in the 50-over format.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Darcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs South Africa 2018, Australian Cricket Team, Ben McDermott, Cricket, D'Arcy Short, Proteas, Shaun Marsh, South Africa, Trevor Hohns

