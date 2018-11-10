Australia vs South Africa: Aaron Finch and Co admit being drained out after ending losing streak in ODIs with win over Proteas
Australia finally snapped their seven-game run of limited overs defeats thanks to a gutsy effort from their bowlers in the second one-dayer against South Africa in Adelaide on Friday.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs BANW West Indies Women beat Bangladesh Women by 60 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs PAKW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 52 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 34 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Tipu Sultan Jayanti 2018 LIVE updates: HD Kumaraswamy playing 'hide and seek', can't justify support for 'fanatic' like Tipu, says BJP
-
Maoist attacks in Dantewada reminiscent of Darbha Valley strike that killed Congress leaders, highlights threat Left-Wing Extremists pose during polls
-
Sarkar actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her character in AR Murugadoss film, political plans
-
MeToo movement, Sabarimala controversy: Tenets of feminism need a rethink as debate over gender equality deepens
-
Gold rush: Higher prices fail to dent demand during festive period; industry body bullish about wedding season
-
US 'deeply concerned' about dissolution of Sri Lanka's parliament; says political crisis will derail country's progress
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: In Suresh Bhat's ghazals, a fight against oppression
-
Understanding mental illness: When Psychology fails to politicise, socialise its understanding of trauma
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: BJP का मजबूत गढ़, लेकिन रूठों को मना ले ऐसा कोई नेता नहीं बचा
-
टीपू जयंती 2018 LIVE Updates: बीजेपी का विरोध जारी, कई प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया गया
-
मध्य प्रदेश: 49% आबादी के बावजूद गंधवानी की आदिवासी महिलाओं को डॉक्टरों और स्वास्थ्य सेवा का इंतजार
-
सवा फीसदी वोट पर सत्ता बदलने वाले राजस्थान में सिर्फ दो बार बनी 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट वाली सरकार
-
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: पुत्र मोह ऐसा कि महाभारत के धृतराष्ट्र याद आ जाएं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Adelaide: Australia's cricketers admit they are drained from a huge effort to halt a demoralising losing streak while dealing with intense scrutiny over their poor form and the ball-tampering scandal.
They finally snapped their seven-game run of limited overs defeats thanks to a gutsy effort from their bowlers in the second one-dayer against South Africa in Adelaide on Friday.
Set 232 to win, the Proteas could only manage 224-9 in their 50 overs, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with the decider in Hobart on Sunday.
Australia lost seven limited overs matches on the run prior to the second game of the series against South Africa. AP
"We're all bloody tired. All the bowlers are cooked," said Marcus Stoinis, whose three wickets and run out of Aiden Markram were crucial to the team winning after another mediocre performance with the bat.
"It was a big effort, so really proud of everyone."
Before the game, Skipper Aaron Finch conceded the scrutiny of Australian cricket during recent months, including disarray within the sport's governing body, where a slew of executives have been forced out, was taking a toll.
He urged the players to keep their focus on the field and was proud of the way they pulled through.
"The way we defended was outstanding, The bowlers were relentless. Not sure if it's relief, but justification for some hard work," said Finch, who won man-of-the-match after being widely praised for the way he rotated his bowlers and placed the field.
Stoinis admitted "it's been a tough six months or so" and pointed to the team's character as helping them deal with the hard times.
"At the end of the day, all the guys that are in that team fight so hard, want to be there so much, train so hard, think about cricket all day every day," he said.
"I know obviously we haven’t got the results that maybe the media and the Australian public would want.
"But these guys, we all fight, we all really want to be there, we all really want to win, and so the character of the individuals speaks for itself."
South African captain Faf du Plessis was fuming that his team failed to tighten the screws after being well placed at 66-2 in the run chase, but with the next match on Sunday said there was no time to dwell.
"It's a tough pill to swallow. The nature of the wicket and the game was we only needed four-and-a-half an over," he said.
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2018
Also See
Australia vs South Africa: Hosts snap seven-match ODI losing streak with narrow win at Adelaide, level series 1-1
Australia vs South Africa, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Adelaide, Full Cricket Score: Hosts snap losing streak with nervy win
Australia vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st ODI at Perth, full cricket score: Faf du Plessis and Co win by 6 wickets