Australia vs Pakistan: We lost a generation of players due to our inability to host Tests, say PCB chief executive Wasim Khan
Pakistan last hosted a Test match in March 2009, when a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team’s bus at Lahore left eight people dead and injured several Sri Lankan players.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs DEL - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs JHA - Nov 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
S Jaishankar’s 'audit' of India's foreign policy is spun from fantasy; history doesn't support lofty claims
-
Mamata Banerjee dubs Owaisi 'extremist' as AIMIM seeks to make inroads in West Bengal; Hyderabad MP counters charge with curt reply
-
JNU students protest over hostel fee hike: Over 100 protesters detained, several injured in 'baton charge'; CPM, RJD leaders extend support
-
Economy in bad shape with everything from car sales, bank loans in doldrums, but stock markets on a strong footing; what gives?
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa's victory in Sri Lanka not setback for India; New Delhi should disregard narrative shaped by western fears
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Winless India must hold their nerve at crucial junctures to get something out of Oman game
-
The Crown season 3 review: Olivia Colman shines in Netflix drama that's less than the sum of its parts
-
Akkatai's songs for the revolution: In Maharashtra, a 75-year-old agricultural labourer sings truth to power
-
In a Dakshina Kannada village, a lesser-known god brings blessings, chases away evil
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Sydney: A top Pakistan Cricket Board official says his country has lost serious income and a generation of players because it couldn’t host a Test match at home for a decade.
"We've probably lost part of a generation (of potential cricketers) because they've not been able to grow up watching their heroes,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan told the Australian Associated Press. "We want players to be playing at home so our kids can be inspired to want to become cricketers, take up the game, like any other country."
PCB chief executive Wasim Khan (R) with chairman Ehsan Mani. AP
Pakistan last hosted a Test match in March 2009, when a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team’s bus at Lahore left eight people dead and injured several Sri Lankan players.
Incoming tours were canceled amid security concerns, and Pakistan lost it rights as a co-host of the 2011 Cricket World Cup.
Since 2009, the United Arab Emirates has been Pakistan’s primary home away from home, but Khan said it cost the cricket board heavily to host teams at a neutral venue.
"It's difficult to put a figure on it but it would probably run into a few hundred million (dollars)," Khan told AAP in Australia, where Pakistan will play a two-Test series starting Thursday in Brisbane. “We've had to play in the UAE and it costs us huge amounts of money ... I don't think we can financially sustain ourselves if cricket keeps getting played in other areas.”
The PCB has long been seeking to regain the confidence of foreign teams that it’s safe to play in Pakistan.
Foreign players have visited Pakistan and played in the Pakistan Super League matches at Lahore and Karachi for the last three years.
Zimbabwe, West Indies, a World XI and Sri Lanka have also visited for limited-overs series in recent seasons and now Pakistan is set to host Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi and Karachi for the two Test matches next month.
Khan said for the last two to three years there have been no terrorism incidents in any major city of Pakistan.
"Terrorism is a scourge for everybody and we've probably lost more people to terrorism in Pakistan than any other country, but I firmly believe that all those things are behind us now," he said. “There's a perception in the outside world which is not a reality of what's going on in Pakistan."
Australia has not toured Pakistan since 1998 but Khan hoped to organize a series at home within three years. Australians Tim Paine, Ben Cutting and George Bailey played with the World XI team for three Twenty20s matches at Lahore in 2017.
"We know it all comes down to the players," Khan said. "Players have to feel confident. They have to feel comfortable in the environment they're coming into."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 19, 2019 15:34:37 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: 16-year-old Naseem Shah skilled beyond years as he carries famed legacy of Pakistani fast bowlers
Australia vs Pakistan: Pacer Naseem Shah decides to continue tour despite mother's demise
Australia vs Pakistan: Former cricketer Dean Jones believes 'horrendous scheduling' has left visitors ill-prepared for Test challenge