First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | One-off Test Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors reeling at 39-3 on Day 3 after Yasir Shah's resilient century in first innings

Rain halted Australia's charge towards a win over Pakistan with the visitors struggling at 39-3 in their second innings on the third day after following-on in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The Associated Press, Dec 01, 2019 17:50:44 IST

Adelaide: Rain halted Australia's charge towards a win over Pakistan with the visitors struggling at 39-3 in their second innings on the third day after following-on in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors reeling at 39-3 on Day 3 after Yasir Shahs resilient century in first innings

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas during their second Test match in Adelaide. AP

After Mitchell Starc's six wickets gave Australia a 287-run first-innings lead in the second Test, rain interrupted play in the final session three times before being called off for the day.

Starc earlier took 6-66 to help knock over Pakistan for 302 in its first innings, giving Tim Paine the chance to become the first Australian captain to enforce the follow-on in four years.

However, the Australians were far from perfect on Sunday, when spinner Yasir Shah became Pakistan's oldest player to score a maiden Test century.

Australia missed six chances to remove him in the field, as Pakistan added 206 to their overnight total of 96-6 and Babar Azam went close to back-to-back centuries.

Pat Cummins finished with 3-83 to become the first bowler to reach 50 wickets this year.

On Saturday, David Warner put Australia in command when he produced the biggest innings ever in the day-night Test cricket format and surpassed some of Don Bradman’s records before finishing unbeaten on 335 when Paine declared at 589-3.

To add to the batting heroics for Australia, Warner also shared a 361-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne (162), a record for Australia against Pakistan, and had partnerships of 121 with Steve Smith (36) and 99 with Matthew Wade, who finished unbeaten on 38 from 40 balls.

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 17:50:44 IST

Tags : Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Babar Azam, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Test Cricket, Tim Paine, Yasir Shah

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all