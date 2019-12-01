Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors reeling at 39-3 on Day 3 after Yasir Shah's resilient century in first innings
Rain halted Australia's charge towards a win over Pakistan with the visitors struggling at 39-3 in their second innings on the third day after following-on in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Dec 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
As Jharkhand votes, no party discusses mob-lynching cases, self-appointed gau rakshaks: Tale of 3 affected villages, and how they are getting by without govt aid
-
Q2 GDP growth at 4.5%: Govt has indeed acknowledged, responded to problems with some measures but cannot afford to take eye off ball
-
From Goodfellas to The Departed to The Irishman: Martin Scorsese's 10 greatest films, ranked
-
'Thank you Trump': Thousands take to Hong Kong streets to welcome US president signing pro-democracy legislation
-
Congress’ Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker; Devendra Fadnavis claims BJP withdrew their nomination after all party meet
-
Kashmir's schools, colleges double up as bunkers for military; students forced to depend on tuitions, notes in absence of classes
-
Euro 2020: Portugal, France and Germany drawn together in group of death, England get Croatia
-
Classical dance and appropriation: How to think about a field whose foundations rest on cultural violence
-
Romancing With Revolution: Author Zaheer Ali on the life and works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Adelaide: Rain halted Australia's charge towards a win over Pakistan with the visitors struggling at 39-3 in their second innings on the third day after following-on in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas during their second Test match in Adelaide. AP
After Mitchell Starc's six wickets gave Australia a 287-run first-innings lead in the second Test, rain interrupted play in the final session three times before being called off for the day.
Starc earlier took 6-66 to help knock over Pakistan for 302 in its first innings, giving Tim Paine the chance to become the first Australian captain to enforce the follow-on in four years.
However, the Australians were far from perfect on Sunday, when spinner Yasir Shah became Pakistan's oldest player to score a maiden Test century.
Australia missed six chances to remove him in the field, as Pakistan added 206 to their overnight total of 96-6 and Babar Azam went close to back-to-back centuries.
Pat Cummins finished with 3-83 to become the first bowler to reach 50 wickets this year.
On Saturday, David Warner put Australia in command when he produced the biggest innings ever in the day-night Test cricket format and surpassed some of Don Bradman’s records before finishing unbeaten on 335 when Paine declared at 589-3.
To add to the batting heroics for Australia, Warner also shared a 361-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne (162), a record for Australia against Pakistan, and had partnerships of 121 with Steve Smith (36) and 99 with Matthew Wade, who finished unbeaten on 38 from 40 balls.
Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 01, 2019 17:50:44 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors suffer innings defeat at Gabba despite Babar Azam's century on fourth day of first Test, hosts lead 1-0
Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3 at Adelaide, Full cricket score: Hosts in driver's seat after visitors lose Babar Azam in follow-on
Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 at Adelaide, Full Cricket Score: Warner's triple ton headlines hosts' dominant day