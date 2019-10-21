First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 13 Oct 20, 2019
HK vs OMA
Oman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 12 Oct 20, 2019
BER vs SIN
Singapore beat Bermuda by 5 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
PNG vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
UAE vs HK
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors' pacer Hasan Ali to miss upcoming T20I series Down Under due to back injury

Hasan, 25, has been a vital cog of the Pakistan bowling attack especially in white-ball cricket and over the three formats he has taken 148 wickets.

Press Trust of India, Oct 21, 2019 10:31:45 IST

Karachi: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will miss the T20 series in Australia due to a back problem which has kept him out of competitive cricket since the World Cup in England.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that after the latest MRI reports taken after a rehab period, the doctors had advised Hasan another three to four weeks of rest.

Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors pacer Hasan Ali to miss upcoming T20I series Down Under due to back injury

File image of Hasan Ali. AFP

"Hasan has been undergoing rehab at the national cricket academy in Lahore but apparently his back problem is taking time to heal," said the official.

Hasan, 25, has been a vital cog of the Pakistan bowling attack especially in white-ball cricket and over the three formats he has taken 148 wickets.

He played a stellar role in Pakistan winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy but in the recent World Cup, he struggled with his bowling form.

Hasan, who has played in 53 ODIs, 30 T20 internationals and nine Tests, is unlikely to be considered for the two Tests in Australia, beginning on 21 November.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 10:31:45 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Australia Vs Pakistan, Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Cricket, Hasan Ali, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all