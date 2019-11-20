First Cricket
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
PAK in AUS Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine urges his batsmen to support 'heavily reliant' Steve Smith in upcoming Tests

ustralia’s other batsmen must offer more support to Steve Smith during the two-Test series against Pakistan than they did in England earlier this year, captain Tim Paine said in Brisbane on Wednesday on the eve of the first Test.

Reuters, Nov 20, 2019 11:45:54 IST

Sydney: Australia’s other batsmen must offer more support to Steve Smith during the two-Test series against Pakistan than they did in England earlier this year, captain Tim Paine said in Brisbane on Wednesday on the eve of the first Test.

Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine urges his batsmen to support heavily reliant Steve Smith in upcoming Tests

File image of Tim Paine. Reuters

Former captain Smith tops the Test batting world rankings after scoring 774 runs at average of 110 as Australia retained the Ashes in England but most of his fellow batsman had more patchy campaigns.

“It’s no secret that during the Ashes we relied too heavily on Steve so the rest of our top seven are really keen to score a lot of runs,” Paine told reporters at the Gabba.

“Traditionally, we love batting in Australia ... so our batters are really keen to get out there. Our country has had a lot of success on this ground. It’s a great ground to bat on if you can get in and spend a lot of time out there.”

Coach Justin Langer suggested on Tuesday that Joe Burns would open the batting with David Warner while Mitchell Starc would be the third pace bowler, meaning batsman Cameron Bancroft and Michael Neser would be the squad members to miss out.

Warner’s form, in contrast to that of Smith, has been nothing to write home about in Test matches since the pair returned from one-year bans for their roles in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Warner managed only 95 runs in 10 innings over the Ashes series but Paine said he was confident the pugnacious opener would rediscover his best form back on home soil.

“Davy’s certainly one of those guys who’s really keen to get among the runs,” Paine added.

“Just watching him the last few days in the nets, he looks as good as I’ve seen him in a long time, which is a great sign for us.”

Australia will be strong favourites to win a series which concludes with a day-night Test in Adelaide but Paine said the introduction of the Test Championship meant there was no room for a slip-up.

The Championship sees the top nine test nations facing each other over a two-year period, scoring points based on their success and culminating in a final at Lord’s in June 2021.

“We want to win the Test Championship so to do that you have to win most test series and you have to win most test matches,” he said.

“Every Test match now is so important so this series is really important for us.”

Australia last lost a Test at the Gabba in 1988 but Paine said that would make no difference to the approach of his team.

“It means nothing, when we go out we still have to play well and we still have to execute against the team we’re coming up against,” he said.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 11:45:54 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Australia Vs Pakistan, Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Cricket, David Warner, Sports, Steve Smith, Tim Paine

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

