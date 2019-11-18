- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C1 vs E1 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C2 vs E2 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Australia’s Tim Paine has said the upcoming Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand may be the last time he captains the side at home as he enters the twilight of his career.
Paine, who turns 35 next month, was named captain after former skipper Steve Smith was handed a one-year ban in March 2018 for ball-tampering and the wicketkeeper became the first Australian captain after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes.
File image of Tim Paine. Reuters
Smith’s explosive return to the test side, where he scored 774 runs in the Ashes, triggered calls to restore him as captain and Paine said talk about who eventually takes over was bound to happen, especially considering his age.
“It might be my last summer, I’m not too sure,” Paine told reporters. “But... I’m enjoying doing it. I feel good physically and mentally. So while that continues, I’m scoring enough runs and keeping well enough then I’d like to continue."
“I know when you get to my age that can change really quickly. I’m really looking forward to this summer, beyond that I haven’t looked too far. I know what I want to do and what I want to achieve."
“I think when you’re the Australian captain and the Australian keeper, they’re two of the most critiqued roles in Australian sport and at the moment I have to hold them both. I know I’m going to be in the crosshairs for people all the time.”
Paine said Australia’s top priority now was to return to the top of the test rankings and win the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are ranked fifth in the world and trail leaders India by 244 points in the WTC standings.
“Our goal is to get back to that No 1 ranking and we want to win that Test Championship,” he added. “To do that we’re going to have to be good enough to win in India and we’re going to have to be good enough to beat everyone, everywhere."
“It’s the only way we’re going to get to where we want to get to. It’s an exciting period and I’m looking forward to being part of the start of that and there is no endpoint at the moment.”
Australia play Pakistan in the first of two tests that begins on Thursday in Brisbane.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2019 19:51:12 IST
