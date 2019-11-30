Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith breaks 73-year-old record to become fastest to 7,000 runs in Test cricket
Smith reached 7000 runs in just his 126th innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed England's Wally Hammond who had scored these runs in 131 innings.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Dec 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi readies to prove majority in House shortly
-
Q2 GDP growth at 4.5%: Govt has indeed acknowledged, responded to problems with some measures but cannot afford to take eye off ball
-
Anupam Kher on Hotel Mumbai: Sometimes, directors from outside do a better job of making a film on India
-
London bridge attack: Man wearing hoax bomb costume stabs two to death, injures three; cops shoot down attacker, say he was known 'terror offender'
-
NRC fear factor led to BJP's defeats in West Bengal bypolls; unseating TMC in 2021 may be tricky if it fails to reshape narrative
-
Data shows Mumbai citizens' healthcare costs spiralling; authorities must ensure last-mile service delivery by strengthening dispensaries
-
Premier League: Unai Emery is second in long line of victims to toxic discourse fermented by Arsenal Fan TV
-
For Igudesman & Joo, demystifying classical music involves making fun with the craft, not of it
-
As political uncertainty looms over Jammu and Kashmir, Dal Lake nears its death
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Adelaide: Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday became the fastest to register 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game.
He achieved the feat on day two of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval against Pakistan.
Steve Smith reached 7000 runs in just his 126th innings. Image: Twitter @cricketcomau
Smith reached 7,000 runs in just his 126th innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed England's Wally Hammond who had scored these runs in 131 innings.
Hammond held the record for 73 years.
30-year-old Smith began the match against Pakistan needing just 23 runs to reach the landmark.
By doing so, he also moved past Donald Bradman in the run-scoring list for Australia. Bradman scored 6,996 runs in the longest format of the game.
India batsman Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar had reached the milestone in their 134th and 136th innings respectively.
West Indies' all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers reached the milestone in his 138th innings while India's Sunil Gavaskar attained the feat in his 140th innings.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2019 13:02:28 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: From Aussies nerve-racking win over Kiwis in 2015 to Ashes triumph in Adelaide, a look at all day-night Tests Down Under
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors consider Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas changes for the second Test
Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine urges his batsmen to support 'heavily reliant' Steve Smith in upcoming Tests