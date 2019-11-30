First Cricket
Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith breaks 73-year-old record to become fastest to 7,000 runs in Test cricket

Smith reached 7000 runs in just his 126th innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed England's Wally Hammond who had scored these runs in 131 innings.

Asian News International, Nov 30, 2019 13:02:28 IST

Adelaide: Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday became the fastest to register 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

He achieved the feat on day two of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval against Pakistan.

Steve Smith reached 7000 runs in just his 126th innings. Image: Twitter @cricketcomau

Smith reached 7,000 runs in just his 126th innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed England's Wally Hammond who had scored these runs in 131 innings.

Hammond held the record for 73 years.

30-year-old Smith began the match against Pakistan needing just 23 runs to reach the landmark.

By doing so, he also moved past Donald Bradman in the run-scoring list for Australia. Bradman scored 6,996 runs in the longest format of the game.

India batsman Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar had reached the milestone in their 134th and 136th innings respectively.

West Indies' all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers reached the milestone in his 138th innings while India's Sunil Gavaskar attained the feat in his 140th innings.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 13:02:28 IST

