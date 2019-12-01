Adelaide: Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Sunday became the first bowler to take 50 Test wickets in 2019.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing pink-ball Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval. Cummins picked up the wicket of Mohammad Abbas in the 91st over of Pakistan's innings to take his tally to 50.

The pacer is also the leading wicket-taker in 2019. He is followed by England's Stuart Broad, who has taken 38 wickets so far.

India's Mohammed Shami is on the third spot as of now as he has taken 33 wickets from 16 innings.

Among the top six bowlers to have taken most wickets in 2019, four are Australians.

Mitchell Starc has 30 wickets from 10 innings while Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood have 30 and 29 scalps respectively. In the ongoing match against Pakistan, Starc has taken six wickets so far.

