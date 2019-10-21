Australia vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed axed from Test and T20I squads; Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir receive maiden call up
Pakistan dropped former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed from the country's T20 and Test squads for their upcoming Australian tour on Monday, while experienced players Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were also given the axe in the shorter format.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs HK Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs OMA Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs KEN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Delhi by 6 wickets (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUD Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs SCO Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs OMA Oman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs SIN Singapore beat Bermuda by 5 wickets
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs JER Canada beat Jersey by 53 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN vs NIG - Oct 21st, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs SCO - Oct 22nd, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs SIN - Oct 22nd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Teacher on poll duty dies in Gadchiroli; BSP leader throws ink on EVM in Thane polling booth
-
Maharashtra polls: In Wardha, farmers deadlocked by no loan waivers and no scope for fresh crop loans
-
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, CFO Nilanjan Roy accused of unethical practices; whistleblower's letter before audit committee, says firm
-
Maharashtra election: Yavatmal farmer's widow, who contested LS polls, says more cultivators being pushed into moneylenders' web
-
US defence secretary Mark Esper says American troops leaving Syria will go to Iraq, to continue operations against Islamic State
-
Jojo Rabbit movie review: Taika Waititi’s Hitler film is a delightful and heartfelt surprise, filled with raucous energy
-
With the Historian's Eye, William Dalrymple records his travels across the Indian subcontinent
-
Manchester United vs Liverpool: One played like it was a cup final and other looked groggy for the most part
-
Warli tribe’s Save Aarey movement serves as beacon of community spirit and inclusive activism
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Lahore: Pakistan dropped former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed from the country's T20I and Test squads for their upcoming Australian tour on Monday, while experienced players Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were also given the axe in the shorter format.
File image of Sarfaraz Ahmed. AP
Sarfraz, 32, was stripped last week of his T20I and Test captaincy, just days after Pakistan were routed 3-0 by Sri Lanka at home in the short format. His place in both squads was taken by 27-year-old Mohammad Rizwan, whose only Test was in New Zealand in 2016.
Babar Azam was named T20I captain while Azhar Ali will lead the team in Tests.
"There's no conspiracy against Sarfaraz," Misbah said. "His comeback is pretty much straightforward and my message to him is 'just perform in domestic cricket and regain your form.'"
The exit from T20Is means curtains for Shoaib Malik who had already announced retirement from Tests and ODIs.
Hafeez was part of Pakistan's T20I squad in South Africa earlier this year but was not played. At 39, he has little hope of competing in international cricket again. Pakistan will play three T20Is in Sydney (3 November), Canberra (5 November) and Perth (8 November).
The two Tests will be in Brisbane (21 to 25 November) and Adelaide (29 November to 3 December).
Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan need to do well in Australia following a disappointing summer.
"We need to play aggressive cricket to achieve better results there," said Misbah. "We have some exciting youngsters in the pace squad who could be surprise packages."
The Test pace attack — hampered by the untimely retirement of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz earlier this year — includes 16-year-old Nasim Shah and 19-year-old Musa Khan who have played just five and seven first-class matches respectively.
Both fast bowlers have impressed chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq with their pace as they team up with Shaheen Afridi and the experienced Mohammad Abbas to lead the pace attack.
"You have to have a surprise package if you want to compete against Australia in Australia and these two fast bowlers (Musa and Naseem) have a very good attitude toward fast bowling," Misbah said on Monday.
Imran Khan, 32, returns to the Test squad after playing his last Test during the Australian tour in 2017. Prolific leg-spinner Yasir Shah will be assisted by 33-year-old left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti in Tests.
There were new faces in Pakistan's 16-member T20I squad, too, with the likes of power hitter Khushdil Shah and Perth Scorchers leg-spinner Usman Qadir, the son of late Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir.
"Khushdil Shah has been added as he is in-form and has displayed his power-hitting abilities, while Usman brings to the table his experience of playing in Australia. Usman also provides cover for Shadab Khan, who is on track for reclaiming his match form," Misbah said.
The lanky 37-year-old Mohammad Irfan, who played the last of his 20 T20 internationals in the T20 World Cup in India three years ago, is also part of the shorter format.
Squads:
T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir
Test: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan senior, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashid Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Nusa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 21, 2019 17:48:44 IST
Also See
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq disappointed with attitude of senior players
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hosts' head coach Misbah-Ul-Haq blames his country's cricketing system after humiliating T20I series defeat
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to hold camp for bowlers at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium ahead of Australia tour