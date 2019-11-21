Australia vs Pakistan: Ricky Ponting fires warning shot at visitors, says they've got 'nowhere to relax' against Tim Paine and Co
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting issued a warning to Pakistan team saying that 'you've got nowhere to relax against this team'.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs RAJ Baroda beat Rajasthan by 15 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Punjab by 109 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs DEL Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs HAR - Nov 22nd, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs MUM - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs DEL - Nov 22nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'If Firoze Khan joins, then he will want a holiday every Friday'; protesting BHU students unfazed by RSS reproach, say they are defending Sanatan Dharma
-
DHFL lessons for shadow banks: Turning blind eye to risk management for quick growth makes profit-hungry NBFCs vulnerable
-
UK general election on 12 Dec: Weary voters to choose between 'Brexit' Boris Johnson and 'comrade' Jeremy Corbyn
-
Why is JNU vital to public education and discourse in India? A student and a professor argue for the institution
-
The Piano Teacher may be the definitive film of Isabelle Huppert, recipient of IFFI’s Lifetime Achievement Award
-
ISSF World Cup Finals: India's Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar claim gold medals on historic day
-
Electoral bonds: Lack of promised transparency makes channel for political funding vulnerable to unholy politico-corporate nexus
-
In Bombay Balchão, writer Jane Borges brings the city's heritage neighbourhood of Cavel to life
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting issued a warning to Pakistan team saying that 'you've got nowhere to relax against this team'.
File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters
Australia bundled out Pakistan on 240 on day one of the first Test match. Mitchell Starc picked four wickets while Pat Cummins sent three Pakistani batsmen back to the pavilion.
"Babar Azam would be disappointed (with his dismissal), Haris Sohail would be disappointed you'd think with the shot that he played, but a lot of those dismissals quite often in Test cricket are a build-up of great pressure from a very good bowling group," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.
"You've got nowhere to relax against this team. If you get through Hazlewood and Cummins, then (Mitchell) Starc comes back on. If you get through Starc then (Nathan) Lyon comes on and ties down one end, and that gives the other quicks time to freshen up and come again," he added.
Asad Shafiq was the highest run-getter from the visitor's side, scoring 76 runs.
Australia will start their first innings on day two.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2019 21:12:14 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: Babar Azam is a classy player, haven't seen the best of him yet, says Ricky Ponting
Australia vs Pakistan: Pacer Josh Hazlewood says Aussies 'didn't feel too much pressure' on Day 1 of opening Test
Australia vs Pakistan: Former cricketer Dean Jones believes 'horrendous scheduling' has left visitors ill-prepared for Test challenge