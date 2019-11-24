First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Pakistan: Pat Cummins describes pink-ball Tests as a 'whole different' format compared to red-ball fixtures

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins feels that pink-ball Tests are going to be almost a different format.

Asian News International, Nov 24, 2019 21:42:27 IST

Melbourne: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins feels that pink-ball Tests are going to be almost a different format.

"Pink ball is going to be a whole different almost format to what it was out here," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

Australia vs Pakistan: Pat Cummins describes pink-ball Tests as a whole different format compared to red-ball fixtures

File image of Australian pacer Pat Cummins. AP

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test match at the Gabba, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second match will be a day-night Test.

Since the pink-ball Test concept, Australia have won all the five matches they have played so far. Three of those victories came in Adelaide, the venue where they will take on Pakistan.

"It felt like once the ball got soft there wasn't a lot of sideways movement and they played really nicely, especially when we gave them some width," Cummins said.

"Hopefully Adelaide, our record there is really good, we know the conditions well, it'll be a bit of a different game, I think," he added.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on 29 November.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 21:42:27 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, Day Night Tests, Pakistan, Pat Cummins, Pink Ball Tests, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all