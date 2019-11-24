Australia vs Pakistan: Pat Cummins describes pink-ball Tests as a 'whole different' format compared to red-ball fixtures
Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins feels that pink-ball Tests are going to be almost a different format.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs DEL Haryana beat Delhi by 30 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 5 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Baroda by 67 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs MUM - Nov 25th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Nov 25th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs PUN - Nov 25th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in consolidation mode as BJP adopts wait-and-watch approach; SC to hear case tomorrow
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
Congress releases manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly polls, promises farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, stringent law against lynchings
-
Michael Bloomberg formally announces bid for US presidency; New York billionaire joins crowded field of Democratic rivals
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Formula E 2019: Ad Diriyah ePrix offers wheel-to-wheel action, no indication of form factor and penalties galore
-
Hellaro, National Award-winning Gujarati film, is a beautiful ode to female desire and defiance
-
Remembering Shaukat Kaifi, who brought integrity of purpose to roles and etched her name in theatre, film history
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins feels that pink-ball Tests are going to be almost a different format.
"Pink ball is going to be a whole different almost format to what it was out here," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.
File image of Australian pacer Pat Cummins. AP
Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test match at the Gabba, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second match will be a day-night Test.
Since the pink-ball Test concept, Australia have won all the five matches they have played so far. Three of those victories came in Adelaide, the venue where they will take on Pakistan.
"It felt like once the ball got soft there wasn't a lot of sideways movement and they played really nicely, especially when we gave them some width," Cummins said.
"Hopefully Adelaide, our record there is really good, we know the conditions well, it'll be a bit of a different game, I think," he added.
The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on 29 November.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2019 21:42:27 IST
Also See
Australia captain Tim Paine seeks India counterpart Virat Kohli's 'permission' for day-night Test at Gabba
India vs Bangladesh: Hosting pink-ball Test not only solution to reviving format in India, says Rahul Dravid
Harbhajan Singh wants Ravichandran Ashwin back in white-ball cricket, doesn't see pink-ball match boosting Test cricket in India