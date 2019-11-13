Australia vs Pakistan: Pacer Naseem Shah decides to continue tour despite mother's demise
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will not be returning home from Australia after his mother passed away early Tuesday morning.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MUM Mumbai beat Puducherry by 27 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs SIK Jharkhand beat Sikkim by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs ODS Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by 3 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs VID Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs UTT - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs SER - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs VID - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
President's Rule in Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Uddhav says talk over govt formation in 'right direction'; Congress' Balasaheb Thorat dubs meet with Sena chief 'courtesy call'
-
Falling GDP, collapsing wholesale prices: Is Indian economy heading to its worst show in September quarter since 2008 global financial crisis?
-
Highest tide in 50 years sweeps Venice; administration sets up wooden catwalks in St Mark’s Square, deploys water ambulances
-
Congress welcomes SC verdict on rebel Karnataka MLAs, asks BJP not give them tickets in upcoming bypolls
-
Bigil beats Rajinikanth's Petta to become the highest earning Tamil film of 2019 in overseas markets
-
JNU students clash with police over fee hike: Here is how much it costs to be a student at the university
-
I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir ready for a rerun of fairytale in upcoming season
-
The Queer Take: Moving past the LGBTQ community's entrenched ageism requires that we first confront it
-
In Raja Deen Dayal's 19th-century albumen prints, discovering the Deccan's archaeological heritage
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Karachi: Pakistan pacer Nasim Shah will not be returning home from Australia after his mother passed away early Tuesday morning.
The 16-year-old young pacer has decided to stay with the team to play the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia, Dawn.com reported.
Representational image. Getty Images
"Nasim was to miss his mother's funeral even if he left for Pakistan at the earliest. Therefore, after consultation with his family, he has decided to stay back," Dawn.com quoted a PCB spokesperson as saying.
As Pakistan stepped on the field to play a three-day day-night Test against Australia A, news surfaced about Shah's mother passing away.
On the second day of the tour match, the whole Pakistan team sported black armbands to mourn the demise.
The pacer will continue to train with the side and as a result, he will remain in contention to play the first Test against hosts Australia which is slated to begin from 21 November.
In the tour match, Pakistan scored 428 runs in the first innings and then with the help of Imran Khan, they bundled out Australia A for 122, gaining a lead of 306 runs.
The Green Shirts had earlier lost the three-match T20I against Australia 0-2.
Pakistan Test squad for series against Australia: Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah.
Updated Date:
Nov 13, 2019 16:28:39 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: CA selectors struggle to pick batting combination for Tests as selection hopefuls fluff chances in practice game
Australia vs Pakistan: Aaron Finch, David Warner seal thumping win for hosts in 3rd T20I, clinch series
Australia vs Pakistan: Alex Carey elated over having a 'very role-specific side', lauds bowlers' performance