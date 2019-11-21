First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
BAN in IND Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Pakistan: Pacer Josh Hazlewood says Aussies 'didn't feel too much pressure' on Day 1 of opening Test

After the conclusion of day one of the first Test against Pakistan, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said they did not feel too much pressure.

Asian News International, Nov 21, 2019 20:50:25 IST

Melbourne: After the conclusion of day one of the first Test against Pakistan, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said they did not feel too much pressure.

Australia vs Pakistan: Pacer Josh Hazlewood says Aussies didnt feel too much pressure on Day 1 of opening Test

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood collected 2/46 as Australia bowled Pakistan out for 240 on the opening day. AP

"We probably bowled too short, on the majority, especially in the first hour. All three of us played at the SCG last week, and it was the exact opposite conditions if that makes sense," cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"We got better as the day went on ... and I thought we strangled them to a degree in that first session. And while that scoreboard wasn't moving, we didn't feel too much pressure," he added.

Australia bundled out Pakistan on 240 on day one of the first Test match. Mitchell Starc picked four wickets while Pat Cummins sent three Pakistani batsmen back to the pavilion. Hazlewood clinched two wickets.

"We thought that if we could get a couple (of wickets), we could get three or four in a row, which we did. So I think that strangle mindset was certainly in effect out there in that first session," Hazlewood said.

Asad Shafiq was the highest run-getter from the visitor's side, scoring 76 runs. Australia will start their first innings on day two.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 20:50:25 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs Pakistan, Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Cricket, Josh Hazlewood, Pakistan, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all