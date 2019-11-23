Australia vs Pakistan: Mohammad Abbas our main man, unfortunately not at his best rhythm, feels visiting bowling coach Waqar Younis
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Saturday backed Mohammad Abbas despite him not featuring in the playing XI for the ongoing Test against Australia at the Gabba.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUN - Nov 24th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs MAH - Nov 24th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM vs JHA - Nov 24th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena files writ petition in SC; NCP removes Ajit Pawar as leader of legislative party
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
Twist in Maharashtra tale: 'Surgical strike on state', says Shiv Sena; 'black chapter' in history, claims Congress
-
Donald Trump accuses impeachment inquiry witness of lying, offers explanation for using personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Copa Libertadores Final Preview: River Plate vs Flamengo highlights the socio-economic fault lines that run through South American football
-
Nithya Menen talks about Kolaambi, working with Mysskin, and making a positive impact on her audiences
-
The Queer Take: Looking anew at the Pride March, and its shifting spirit over the years
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Brisbane: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Saturday backed Mohammad Abbas despite him not featuring in the playing XI for the ongoing Test against Australia at the Gabba.
Younis said that Abbas is still Pakistan's main man and he is currently not in his best rhythm.
File image of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas. AFP
"Mohammad Abbas has been a match winner for us over the last 18 months, he's been bowling really well. Unfortunately he's not at his best rhythm and recently back in the New Zealand tour he had an injury so he wasn't bowling as good as he has done in the past against Australia and of course in England," ESPNCricinfo quoted Younis as saying.
"But we are not losing hope in him, he is our main man and we are going to have a really close look and hopefully once we get into Adelaide we'll think about it," he added.
In the ongoing match against Australia, Pakistan has struggled with the ball in hand as they conceded 580 runs.
The visitors were bowled out for 240 in the first innings and as a result, the side conceded a lead of 340 runs.
Younis said that it is difficult to guess about what went wrong for the visitors with the ball in their hand.
"It is difficult to say what was going wrong out there. We sit down every evening and we talk about it and try to teach them what lengths need to be bowled. I think we missed it. It was very obvious and everyone has seen that our lengths weren't right," Younis said.
"With the first new-ball we bowled poorly. If we would have put the ball in the right areas, things might have been different. We got carried away and with a young attack it can happen in Australia," he added.
Pakistan ended day three of the ongoing Test at 64/3 with Babar Azam and Shan Masood still at the crease.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2019 19:55:21 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors' blend of young and experienced batting vs Aussies' formidable bowling attack to headline Test series
Australia vs Pakistan: Babar Azam is a classy player, haven't seen the best of him yet, says Ricky Ponting
Australia vs Pakistan: Pace ace Waqar Younis backs raw teenage pacers to shine in Test series