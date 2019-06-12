Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash between Australia and Pakistan. Stay tuned for more updates.

According to Accuweather, the weather is going to remain cloudy throughout the day. Though the chances of rain are relatively less in the morning, chances are high that we will witness some showers in the afternoon which could result in regular interruptions.

The weather forecast in Taunton seems to be a little confusing for the fans as they get ready to witness Australia take on Pakistan at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Pitch report: " It's a good surface, a nice grass covering, quite green, but quite dry under the surface. Extra pace and bounce for the pacers, and once you get in as a batsman, you're in for a high-scoring game," says Rameez Raja.

Virat Kohli in India's last match asked the fans not to boo Steve Smith. And Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has now said that Pakistani fans will not boo Smith at Taunton. Read all what he had to say.

Toss : Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed calls it right at the toss and he elects to field.

Mohammad Amir will hope to enjoy another landmark occasion in Taunton when Pakistan face Australia there in their World Cup match on Wednesday.

The group fixture at southwest county Somerset's headquarters sees Amir back at the ground where he made his return to first-class cricket in England three years ago.

Amir was the rising star of world cricket when his career came to a stunning halt during a Lord's Test in 2010 after both he and new-ball partner Mohamed Asif were caught bowling no-balls on the orders of then Pakistan captain Salman Butt as part of a newspaper sting operation.

The trio all received five-year bans from cricket and jail terms.

That same 2010 season had seen Amir produce a superb display of swing bowling in taking three for 20 as Pakistan dismissed Australia for just 88 on the first day of a 'neutral' Test at Headingley.

Those skills remained intact as Amir marked his 2016 return to the first-class game in England in 2016 with a haul of three for 36 against Somerset at Taunton.

All three wickets — including that of former England opener Marcus Trescothick — owed much to late swing.

The intervening years have not been easy for Amir, however, and he almost missed what is his first World Cup after taking just five wickets in 14 matches before a recent one-day international series in England.

Amir did not bowl in the washed-out first match against England and missed the last four games with chicken pox. England won the series 4-0.

But having been left out of Pakistan's preliminary squad for the World Cup, the 27-year-old made it into the final 15.

His World Cup debut was a rare Pakistan highlight after they slumped to 105 all out against the West Indies, with Amir taking three for 26 in a seven-wicket loss at Trent Bridge.

He was in the wickets again at the Nottingham ground, but this time in a winning cause, with two for 67 as Pakistan surprisingly beat tournament favourites England by 14 runs last week.

But Pakistan's progress was checked by a total washout against Sri Lanka at Bristol.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

With AFP inputs