After 38 overs,Australia 243/4 ( Shaun Marsh 7 , Usman Khawaja 0) Warner walks back to the dressing room after a fine century and that brings Usman Khawaja into the middle. Not the most familiar situation he walks out to but it will be very interesting to see how he goes about his job. Pakistan can really pull things back in their favour in the final phase of Australia's innings with only Carey left who can actually go hammer and tongs. Now, 350 looks like a distant dream for Australia.

After 39 overs,Australia 247/4 ( Shaun Marsh 9 , Usman Khawaja 2) Riaz slips in a quiet over as Marsh and Khawaja look to regroup after having lost Warner in the previous over. Just four runs off it.

FOUR! Pitched up by Shaheen and Marsh drives it crisply towards mid off where Malik, who should have done a lot better, puts in a late dive over the ball that runs away to long off fence.

After 40 overs,Australia 256/4 ( Shaun Marsh 16 , Usman Khawaja 4) Some more shoddy work in the field gifts runs to Australia. Marsh collects his first boundary as Shaheen bowls out his 10 overs. He did pick couple of wickets in his spell at the expense of 70 runs.

FOUR! Just too short from Wahab and Khawaja pounces on it. pulls it powerfully wide of mid on! Couple of bounces and over the ropes.

FOUR! That is really smart shot from Khawaja. He waits on another shortish delivery gliding the ball wide of the third man fielder. The timing on the shot was so good that skims away to fence.

FOUR! Marsh makes the most of the fulltoss, drives it wide of the fielder at mid off where Malik had no chance this time really.

After 41 overs,Australia 269/4 ( Shaun Marsh 20 , Usman Khawaja 13) Khawaja moves into the double figures with some stunning strokes to the fence. He hits consecutive boundaries off Wahab before Marsh puts away a full toss for another boundary. Expensive over for Pakistan.

FOUR! Hasan Ali bowls on the hips off Khawaja, who works it away to fine leg fence for another boundary. Australia are dealing in fours, Pakistan under the pressure once again.

After 42 overs,Australia 277/4 ( Shaun Marsh 21 , Usman Khawaja 18) Pakistan’s quicks are missing their lengths quite a bit. Hasan's over starts with a boundary and that makes things way too easier for the rest of the over. Eight runs from it.

OUT! It is almost as if, Amir's return to the bowling crease has to result in a wicket for Pakistan. Khwaja this time hits it straight to the fielder at mid off. Wasn't the most neatest takes from Wahab but he held on that is all that matters. Khawaja should have picked his gap to the full delivery, he has thrown away his wicket to a nothing delivery. Couple of Aussies have done that today. Khawaja c Riaz b Amir 18(16)

After 43 overs,Australia 278/5 ( Shaun Marsh 21 , Alex Carey (W) 1) Excellent comeback over from Mohammad Amir. A wicket of the first ball with Khawaja departing after a little cameo. Alex Carey comes out to the middle and has a difficulty in putting bat to ball against Amir. He gets off the mark with a single to mid on, which is the only run that comes from the over.

FOUR! Carey gives himself some room, spots the slower ball from Hasan Ali and goes inside-out past the mid off fielder.

After 44 overs,Australia 286/5 ( Shaun Marsh 22 , Alex Carey (W) 8) A boundary of the last ball spoils Hasan Ali's over which also includes some more sloppy work in the field the culprit this time is Mohammed Hafeez, who takes an unnecessary shy at non-striker's end with no one backing up. It has been miserable day in the field for Pakistan.

OUT! Amir with the wicket again. Length ball outside off and Marsh wanted to swipe it down the ground, looked very ungainly in the need. Never got the power behind it and Shoaib catches it safely at long on. Shaun Marsh c Shoaib Malik b Amir 23(26)

After 45 overs,Australia 291/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 11 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 1) Who else but Mohammed Amir continues to pick wickets for Pakistan. Shaun Marsh becomes his latest victim. Nathan Coulter-Nile joins Carey in the middle. Pakistan coming back in the back with regular wickets.

Pakistan have crawled back into the contest. Difficult to understand Australia tactics, they held back Maxwell vs India but promoted him today with 20 overs to go. Teams will be happy to bowl to Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Co in the last 10 compared to a Maxwell.

After 46 overs,Australia 298/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 17 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 2) Carey shuffles across and pulls across, perhaps preempted to hit it in the empty deep mid wicket area. Seven runs from the over as Australia close in on 300-run mark.

OUT! Pacy delivery from Wahab, that is pitched up and perhaps comes back in late as well, NCN's eyes light up seeing the full length as he looks to go downtown, gets an inside edge to Sarfaraz Ahmed, who dives across to claim a superb catch Coulter-Nile c Sarfaraz b Riaz 2(3)

After 47 overs,Australia 300/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 18 , Pat Cummins 1) Australia continue to lose their wickets. Wahab picks his first in the form of Nathan Coulter-Nile. With singles on either side of the over, Australia bring up their 300.

OUT! Hasan Ali strikes! It is the back of a length short delivery that is angled into Pat Cummins' chest, who arches back and tries to run it down through the vacant slip region but ends up gloving it to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Pat Cummins c Sarfaraz b Hasan Ali 2(6)

After 48 overs,Australia 302/8 ( Alex Carey (W) 19 , Mitchell Starc 0) Australia struggling in the death overs, something that was predicted earlier on the blog. Their woes of carrying too many accumulators in the team and unable to use them at their preferred position continues to heard them and that will be perhaps the difference of not accelerating towards the end. The tail is exposed in early. Hasan collects his first wicket in his final and Australia now in the real danger of being bowled out. Hasan finishes his spell with 67 runs against his name.

OUT! That is a brilliant yorker from Mohammed Amir. Right on the money. It is full and slanted into the base of the middle and leg stump and Carey has missed it. There is loud appeal and the umpire has given it. Carey opts to review the decision but cannot overturn it. Amir has his 4th. Carey lbw b Amir 20(21)

ALL OUT! Mohammed Amir caps of a fantastic day at work with a five-wicket haul, claiming the wicket of the last ball of his spell. It was change up delivery from Amir, length ball and Starc went after it, strikes it down the ground but finds the long on fielder. Super performance from Amir. Starc c Shoaib Malik b Amir 3(6)

Pakistan will think they have done extremely well to keep Australia down to 307 and if their top three fire they should be able to chase the target down. Join us for the chase in sometime.

Australia started off their innings in a fabulous manner with a 146-run stand for the first wicket but ever since Finch's departure they continued to lose and throw away wickets from time to time. Warner carried on to rack up his hundred before the Pakistani quicks who had taken some beating early in the innings comeback to wipe out the lower order rather quickly. Amir once again spearheading the line up with starring with five-wicket haul.

The crowds erupts in Taunton as Mohammad Amir picks up his fifth wicket. He has changed the course of this match. Splendid opening burst and his cutters into the pitch at the end proved to be too good. Australia have collapsed from 189/2 to be 307-all out. The pitch still has a bit in it, but Pakistan have the momentum..

Time for the chase! Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq make their way to the middle. Pat Cummins to bowl the fist over.

Pat Cummins straightaway begins with a no-ball .However, it is an economical one as he concedes only two from the first over. Imam ul Haq gets off the mark for Pakistan.

Mitchell Starc bang on the money from first ball. Starts his spell with a maiden. A half-hearted appeal for a caught behind on last ball but there was no edge.

Pat Cummins strikes for Australia! Opener Fakhar Zaman departs for a duck as his wild slash is taken at third man.

FOUR! It was not a shot but a slap. Some width on offer and Babar Azam slapped that with authority to wide of third man

Cummins gets Australia the first wicket! Fakhar Zaman never got going and the scoreboard pressure took a toll here as he opted for a wild slash with width on offer but it was taken at third man. New batsman Babar Azam gets off the mark with a four.

FOUR! Great shot. Starc charged the batsman with a short delivery but Imam pulled it with venom to the mid-wicket fence

Just four from the over. Four runs from a boundary as Imam got on top of a short ball from Starc to steer it to the cow corner.

FOUR! Elegant shot! Babar Azam got on top of the bounce there to crash the overpitched delivery through the empty cover region

FOUR! Another overpitched delivery smoked through the cover region. This time the angle was a bit straight.

Fakhar Zaman dismissal a good example of the pace on the ball from the Cummins. Short leg in place for Babar, Australia hoping to inflict a bit of damage with the short ball

An over of two glorious shots from Babar Azam. The cover region has been kept empty and the batsman made the most of it as he played two exquisite shots off two overpitched deliveries. Also, played some solid front foot and back foot defensive shots.

FOUR! Short ball from Starc takes the top-edge off Imam's bat but runs down to the fence behind the keeper

FOUR! Half-volley from Starc on off as Imam clobbers that through to mid-wicket for a four

FOUR! Poor delivery from Starc. Straying onto leg, on the pads as Imam flicked it to fine leg fence

An expensive over from Starc as he loses his rhythm. Got Imam to top-edge a short ball but it went past the keeper for a four. Starc followed it up with a half-volley that was crashed to mid-wicket before a leg-side ball was directed to fine leg fence.12 off the over.

FOUR! BA is looking so impressive out there. A perfect shot. Full delivery from Cummins is driven to wide of mid off with an elegant process

Babar Azam is giving us all a batting lesson from Taunton. Only scoring off elegant cover drives. Got another full delivery from Cummins as he drove it beautifully to wide of mid off. Four off the over.

FOUR! Richardson went length ion leg and BA makes the most of opportunity with a flick past short fine leg fielder

Kane Richardson, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. The pacer gets Imam to edge the first delivery but it fell short of Smith in the slips. Imam takes a single with a nudge past square leg. Richardson takes the leg side route to BA who flicks the shot past short fine leg for a four. And adds a single after that.

FOUR! Imam had to do very little there as the ball was on his pads, on leg side and ran down to fine leg fence after brushing the pads

Another bowling change for the Aussies. Pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile brought into attack. And he's guilty of a loosener. Went on pads, on leg as it went down to the fence after brushing the pads. Six off the over.

FOUR! Another poor delivery. This time from Richardson. Again on leg as it has been flicked by BA to fine leg boundary

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Mohammad Amir will hope to enjoy another landmark occasion in Taunton when Pakistan face Australia there in their World Cup match on Wednesday.

The group fixture at southwest county Somerset's headquarters sees Amir back at the ground where he made his return to first-class cricket in England three years ago.

Amir was the rising star of world cricket when his career came to a stunning halt during a Lord's Test in 2010 after both he and new-ball partner Mohamed Asif were caught bowling no-balls on the orders of then Pakistan captain Salman Butt as part of a newspaper sting operation.

The trio all received five-year bans from cricket and jail terms.

That same 2010 season had seen Amir produce a superb display of swing bowling in taking three for 20 as Pakistan dismissed Australia for just 88 on the first day of a 'neutral' Test at Headingley.

Those skills remained intact as Amir marked his 2016 return to the first-class game in England in 2016 with a haul of three for 36 against Somerset at Taunton.

All three wickets — including that of former England opener Marcus Trescothick — owed much to late swing.

The intervening years have not been easy for Amir, however, and he almost missed what is his first World Cup after taking just five wickets in 14 matches before a recent one-day international series in England.

Amir did not bowl in the washed-out first match against England and missed the last four games with chicken pox. England won the series 4-0.

But having been left out of Pakistan's preliminary squad for the World Cup, the 27-year-old made it into the final 15.

His World Cup debut was a rare Pakistan highlight after they slumped to 105 all out against the West Indies, with Amir taking three for 26 in a seven-wicket loss at Trent Bridge.

He was in the wickets again at the Nottingham ground, but this time in a winning cause, with two for 67 as Pakistan surprisingly beat tournament favourites England by 14 runs last week.

But Pakistan's progress was checked by a total washout against Sri Lanka at Bristol.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

