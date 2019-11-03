Australia vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Sydney
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia on our live blog.
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs PNG Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NAM Ireland beat Namibia by 27 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 5th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
WhatsApp hack: Pegasus scandal highlights India's self-destructive lack of oversight over its intelligence services
-
Maharashtra govt formation: NCP to take positive view if Shiv Sena forms 'people's govt' minus BJP, says Nawab Malik
-
Haryana govt has put lives of over 6,000 students at risk by running schools in dilapidated buildings, claims PIL; high court issues notice
-
Midsommar director Ari Aster on finding horror in the mundane, and why he's scared of the dark
-
New exhibition of Ebrahim Alkazi's paintings, archival material explores thespian-poet's multifaceted persona
-
Aramco IPO likely to kickoff today; Saudi Crown Prince gives green light to profitable firm: Report
-
In Mexico, a riotous celebration of food, drink, sport, culture — and death
-
Premier League: Liverpool, Manchester City grasp late wins to cap thrilling comebacks; Chelsea moves to third place
-
Syria conflict: 13 killed, 20 injured in explosion in Tal Abyad; Turkey's defense ministry blames Kurdish fighters
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
1st T20I toss update: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three T20 internationals against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday.
Australia's players react after the dismissal of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the T20I between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 3 November, 2019. AFP
Australia are in form and fresh from a 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka, in contrast to Pakistan who were embarrassed by a second-string Sri Lanka at home across three matches last month.
That debacle cost Sarfaraz Ahmed his job as captain and a place in the squad, while experienced campaigners Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were also axed in the shorter format.
The world's number one ranked T20 batsman Babar Azam is captaining the team as he tries to re-build for the World Cup next year.
Of note, 37-year-old seamer Mohammad Irfan features for the first time in more than three years.
Australia kept the same side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Friday.
"With a little bit of weather around we want to hopefully get some early wickets," said skipper Aaron Finch, as the first raindrops of the day started to fall.
"They've got a really well-rounded side," he added of Pakistan.
After Sydney, the series moves to Canberra on Tuesday before a final game in Perth before the sides face each other in two Tests.
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan.
With AFP inputs
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 03, 2019 09:49:17 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Hosts limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch battling to be fit in time for opening T20I
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Glenn Maxwell is brilliant for us, especially in T20 cricket, says Pat Cummins
Australia vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed axed from Test and T20I squads; Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir receive maiden call up