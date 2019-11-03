First Cricket
Australia vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Sydney

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 03, 2019 09:49:17 IST

88/3
Overs
12.4
R/R
7.1
Fours
6
Sixes
3
Extras
0
Babar Azam (C) Batting 43 29 4 1

1st T20I toss update: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three T20 internationals against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Sydney

Australia's players react after the dismissal of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the T20I between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 3 November, 2019. AFP

Australia are in form and fresh from a 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka, in contrast to Pakistan who were embarrassed by a second-string Sri Lanka at home across three matches last month.

That debacle cost Sarfaraz Ahmed his job as captain and a place in the squad, while experienced campaigners Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were also axed in the shorter format.

The world's number one ranked T20 batsman Babar Azam is captaining the team as he tries to re-build for the World Cup next year.

Of note, 37-year-old seamer Mohammad Irfan features for the first time in more than three years.

Australia kept the same side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Friday.

"With a little bit of weather around we want to hopefully get some early wickets," said skipper Aaron Finch, as the first raindrops of the day started to fall.

"They've got a really well-rounded side," he added of Pakistan.

After Sydney, the series moves to Canberra on Tuesday before a final game in Perth before the sides face each other in two Tests.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan.

With AFP inputs 

 

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 09:49:17 IST

