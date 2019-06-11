Mohammad Amir will hope to enjoy another landmark occasion in Taunton when Pakistan face Australia there in their World Cup match on Wednesday.

The group fixture at southwest county Somerset's headquarters sees Amir back at the ground where he made his return to first-class cricket in England three years ago.

Amir was the rising star of world cricket when his career came to a stunning halt during a Lord's Test in 2010 after both he and new-ball partner Mohamed Asif were caught bowling no-balls on the orders of then Pakistan captain Salman Butt as part of a newspaper sting operation.

The trio all received five-year bans from cricket and jail terms.

That same 2010 season had seen Amir produce a superb display of swing bowling in taking three for 20 as Pakistan dismissed Australia for just 88 on the first day of a 'neutral' Test at Headingley.

Those skills remained intact as Amir marked his 2016 return to the first-class game in England in 2016 with a haul of three for 36 against Somerset at Taunton.

All three wickets — including that of former England opener Marcus Trescothick — owed much to late swing.

The intervening years have not been easy for Amir, however, and he almost missed what is his first World Cup after taking just five wickets in 14 matches before a recent one-day international series in England.

Amir did not bowl in the washed-out first match against England and missed the last four games with chicken pox. England won the series 4-0.

But having been left out of Pakistan's preliminary squad for the World Cup, the 27-year-old made it into the final 15.

His World Cup debut was a rare Pakistan highlight after they slumped to 105 all out against the West Indies, with Amir taking three for 26 in a seven-wicket loss at Trent Bridge.

He was in the wickets again at the Nottingham ground, but this time in a winning cause, with two for 67 as Pakistan surprisingly beat tournament favourites England by 14 runs last week.

But Pakistan's progress was checked by a total washout against Sri Lanka at Bristol.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan match:

When will Australia vs Pakistan match take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan match will take place on 12 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan fixture will be played in The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

What time does the match begin?

The Australia vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Pakistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

With AFP inputs