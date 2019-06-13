First Cricket
Australia vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Pakistan's run-chases not for weak hearts', Twitter reacts as Aaron Finch and Co win

Here's how Twitter reacted to Australia's win over Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FP Sports, Jun 13, 2019 00:12:33 IST

David Warner erased any lingering doubt about his batting since his comeback to the Australia team from a 12-month ban with a nearly run-a-ball century to help the defending World Cup champions hold off Pakistan by 41 runs on Wednesday.

Warner wasn't exactly back to his best but he still reached his first hundred for Australia since December 2017 from 102 balls, stroking 11 boundaries and a six.

He launched the innings with a 146-run opening stand with skipper Aaron Finch (82) that set the foundation for a big total at Somerset's County Ground, although Australia's last six wickets fell for 30 and it was dismissed for 307.

Left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir led the Pakistan attack and completed a career-best haul of 5-30 when Mitchell Starc was caught at long-on to end Australia's innings in the 49th over.

Pakistan lost its first wicket in the third over to Pat Cummins (3-33) but kept the run chase tense with a series of contributions before skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (40) was run out to end the innings at 266 in the 46th over.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match between Australia and Pakistan:

David Warner's century had people gushing

Fans, journalists and former players were all put through a torrid time by some suspect decision-making from Pakistan

There was one particularly irate fan!

Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir's performances received due praise

With inputs from Agencies.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

 

