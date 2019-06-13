David Warner erased any lingering doubt about his batting since his comeback to the Australia team from a 12-month ban with a nearly run-a-ball century to help the defending World Cup champions hold off Pakistan by 41 runs on Wednesday.

Warner wasn't exactly back to his best but he still reached his first hundred for Australia since December 2017 from 102 balls, stroking 11 boundaries and a six.

He launched the innings with a 146-run opening stand with skipper Aaron Finch (82) that set the foundation for a big total at Somerset's County Ground, although Australia's last six wickets fell for 30 and it was dismissed for 307.

Left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir led the Pakistan attack and completed a career-best haul of 5-30 when Mitchell Starc was caught at long-on to end Australia's innings in the 49th over.

Pakistan lost its first wicket in the third over to Pat Cummins (3-33) but kept the run chase tense with a series of contributions before skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (40) was run out to end the innings at 266 in the 46th over.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match between Australia and Pakistan:

David Warner's century had people gushing

Ever since his comeback to competitive cricket, Warner has looked like a man on a mission. Focused. Putting a heavy price tag on his wicket. Too slow against India was a fair criticism but then...we haven’t been in his place...none of us has lost as much. Well played 👏👏 #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 12, 2019

David Warner's iconic celebration is back. His century means he's today's Player of the Match. #CmonAussie #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/a6OLgFCBdH — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 12, 2019

Fans, journalists and former players were all put through a torrid time by some suspect decision-making from Pakistan

Another reminder that Pakistan run-chases are not recommended for those with a weak heart or those of a nervous disposition #AUSvPAK #CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 12, 2019

Why did Sarfraz take a single final ball? — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 12, 2019

I have always raised concerns over Imam's strike rate. Scored 53 off 75 balls, put the whole team under pressure. Hence, the crumbling. Sigh. #AUSvPAK #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 12, 2019

hum kis mu say booiyaan maarien in par https://t.co/wH43Ti9gbl — ℳ.ℳ (@TonkeePonkee) June 12, 2019

There was one particularly irate fan!

When someone asks you how many times Pakistani team has shifted from winning side to loosing side? #CWC19 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/0VkvpOvGFB — Hassan (@hi__hassan) June 12, 2019

Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir's performances received due praise

Mohammad Amir conceded just one boundary in his 10 overs spell and none off his last 41 balls. 10-2-30-5 is the most economical ten-over spell by a Pakistan pacer in four years. #AusvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 12, 2019

Andy Zaltzman, TMS statistician: "It is now three sixes for number eight Hassan Ali and three sixes for number nine Wahab Riaz. It is the first time six sixes have been hit by number eight and lower in a World Cup innings." Live: https://t.co/nSIITDAI1M#bbccricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/R9kETmNmqm — Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 12, 2019

With inputs from Agencies.

