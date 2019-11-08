Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Perth: Aaron Finch, bowlers set up easy win for hosts, seal series 2-0
Check out all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the third T20I between Australia and Pakistan on our blog here.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Nagaland by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Match Abandoned
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Manipur by 97 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Himachal Pradesh by 9 runs (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 9th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 10th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 10th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs KAR - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs ODS - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA vs SAU - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP for denying agreement on rotational CM post, says regret joining hands with them
-
Bala movie review: Ayushmann-Bhumi crackle and pop while slamming bias...till the film reveals its own prejudice
-
Demonetisation 3rd anniversary: Banning high-value notes failed to meet objectives, but digitisation may check black money generation
-
Asif Ghafoor's audacious public dismissal of Imran Khan's waivers to Kartarpur pilgrims demolishes idea that army, govt are on 'same page'
-
Five killed, over 300 injured in Iran's Azerbaijan province as 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Tark county
-
Davis Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan tie being shifted to a neutral venue is a win for AITA and their soft diplomacy
-
Delhi air pollution crisis: Money, political will, clear data or steadfast public attention — what really matters?
-
'Never decided Maharashtra CM post will be shared': Devendra Fadnavis resigns, claims Shiv Sena shunned BJP but talked to Congress, NCP
-
Oil spill in Bangladesh's Karnaphuli River a threat to critically endangered Ganges dolphins
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8149
|272
|2
|Australia
|6664
|267
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|England
|4958
|261
|5
|India
|8794
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5632
|256
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report 2nd T20I: Master batsman Steve Smith stroked a faultless unbeaten 80 as Australia edged Pakistan by seven wickets in Canberra to go 1-0 up in their three-match Twenty20 series.
Top-ranked Pakistan set a competitive 150 for six off their 20 overs, with skipper Babar Azam hitting his second consecutive half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed clubbing a quickfire 62.
But their bowling attack was no match for Smith, who brought up his fourth 50 in the short format off 36 balls, with six fours and one big six, as Australia reached 151 for three with nine balls to spare.
It put them 1-0 up after the opening match in Sydney on Sunday was abandoned due to rain. The final game is in Perth on Friday.
"Very pleasing. I thought we were pretty good all day," said skipper Aaron Finch.
"To get wickets consistently was key. Everyone is playing their roles really well, and we've got guys like Steve, who does what he does best."
Australia is on a hot T20 streak, having not been beaten in their last seven matches.
"Credit goes to Smith," said Azam. "He took the game away with a magnificent innings. We are very disappointed. We didn't bat well in the powerplay."
David Warner had been in fantastic touch after scoring 219 without losing his wicket in four previous innings, and he ominously smashed 16 off Imad Wasim's opening over.
However, the explosive opener was clean bowled by Mohammad Amir for 20, missing a drive, and when Finch fell for 17 to veteran seamer Mohammad Irfan, Pakistan's hopes were up.
But with Smith at the wicket, it was never going to be easy and the experienced campaigner picked the gaps and found the boundary ropes with impeccabley timed shots, while grabbing quick singles.
With Ben McDermott at the other end, he pushed the score to 86 for two off the first 10 overs before his partner fell lbw to Wasim for 21.
It left Smith and Ashton Turner with 45 runs to win off 42 balls, which they managed comfortably.
Earlier, Azam, the world's top T20 batsman, again anchored the Pakistan innings with a 38-ball 50 as teammates fell around him until he found support from Ahmed, who notched a maiden, and entertaining, half-century.
After Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, opener Fakhar Zaman, desperately in need of runs, was left floundering against Pat Cummins and was out for two, driving to Warner at mid-off.
Haris Sohail came to the crease but only lasted nine balls, gone for six.
It took the wind out of Pakistan's sails, and the runs dried up before Azam and Mohammad Rizwan began to push the scoreboard along -- until Ashton Agar dismissed Rizwan and then Asif Ali in quick succession.
Azam finally found support from Ahmed before the captain was run out for 50 -- his 12th in the short format -- after some fantastic fielding by Warner.
Ahmed ensured it was a competitive score, smashing 22 off the penultimate over from Richardson.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Nov 08, 2019 16:51:48 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Steve Smith fifty leads hosts to comfortable win
Australia vs Pakistan Highlights, 1st T20I at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Rain washes out opener after Babar Azam's fifty
Australia vs Pakistan: Hosts frustrated as rain ruins T20 series opener against visitors