AFG and WI in IND | One-off Test Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4 at Adelaide, Full Cricket Score: Hosts complete series sweep with an innings and 48 runs win

Follow live score and updates from the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 02, 2019 14:32:16 IST

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs

589/3
Overs
127.0
R/R
4.64
Fours
67
Sixes
2
Extras
14
302/10
Overs
94.4
R/R
3.2
Fours
36
Sixes
1
Extras
2
239/10
Overs
82.0
R/R
2.91
Fours
21
Sixes
1
Extras
6

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 Report: Australia edged toward a dominant victory and a series whitewash on Sunday after leaving Pakistan wobbling at 39 for three in their second innings on day three, still 248 runs short of making the hosts bat again in the second Test.

Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4 at Adelaide, Full Cricket Score: Hosts complete series sweep with an innings and 48 runs win

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine pose for a photo ahead of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan at The Gabba. Getty

Opener Shan Masood was 14 not out, with Asad Shafiq on eight when rain brought stumps early in the day-night Test at a floodlit Adelaide Oval.

After bowling Pakistan out for 302 before dinner, Australia enforced the follow-on and Josh Hazlewood duly rewarded skipper Tim Paine with two early wickets, with Mitchell Starc chipping in one.

Hazlewood trapped opener Imam-ul-Haq lbw for a duck on the cusp of dinner and later returned to have Babar Azam caught behind for eight.

Starc, who took 6-66 in the first innings, grabbed his seventh wicket for the Test by dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali for nine, with Steve Smith diving for a fine catch in the slips.

Having thrashed Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the Brisbane opener, Australia appear well set to sweep the series 2-0 unless weather intervenes.

Anchored by a magnificent 335 by David Warner, the home side declared their first innings closed at a mammoth 589 for three on day two and then reduced Pakistan to 89 for six in the evening session.

Australia were made to work hard for the remaining wickets on day three as Yasir Shah dug in for an unlikely century.

The stocky leg spinner was eventually caught in the deep for 113 but not before warming hearts from Peshawar to Karachi as he defiantly clung on to record his maiden Test ton.

He batted superbly in partnerships with Azam and tailender Mohammad Abbas but was all nerves when on the brink of his hundred.

Stuck on 99 with Hazlewood steaming in, hearts were in mouths as he threw his bat at a fuller delivery, with the lofted shot sailing close to a man at mid-on.

It just evaded the outstretched hand of a backtracking Pat Cummins, allowing the 33-year-old to scamper through for a single.

Yasir, whose previous high score in Tests was 42, gave David Warner a run for his money with his exuberant celebrations as he knelt down to touch his forehead to the turf before rising to brandish his bat like a sword.

Following a 104 in the Brisbane Test, Azam missed out on a second consecutive century, falling for 97 when he tried to blast Mitchell Starc through the covers.

A fired-up Cummins ended Yasir and Abbas’s brave ninth wicket rearguard at 87 runs with a brute of a short ball that pinged off Abbas’s glove and went to Warner at gully.

Starc earlier dismissed Azam and Shaheen Afridi in consecutive balls before Abbas survived the fierce hat-trick ball.

Australia’s hopes of rattling through the tail were hurt by a sloppy day in the field.

Part-time leg spinner Marnus Labuschagne put down a simple caught and bowled chance to reprieve Yasir on 43 and dropped him again on 106 when fielding at short leg.

But Paine’s team strode off the sodden Adelaide Oval turf satisfied with their work, with the luxury of time to knock off the seven wickets for victory.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 14:32:16 IST

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 14:32:16 IST

Tags : Adelaide Test, Australia, Australia Vs Pakistan, Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Australian Cricket, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Cricket, David Warner, Joe Burns, Josh Hazelwood, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Naseem Shah, Nathan Lyon, Pakistan, Pat Cummins, Pink Ball Test, Sports, Steve Smith, Tim Paine, Travis Head

