Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Steve Smith fifty leads hosts to comfortable win

Check out all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the second T20I between Australia and Pakistan on our blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 05, 2019 16:49:24 IST

Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

150/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.5
Fours
13
Sixes
3
Extras
1
151/3
Overs
18.3
R/R
8.25
Fours
19
Sixes
1
Extras
5

Report 1st T20I: Opener Aaron Finch hit 26 runs off one Mohammad Irfan over but it was all in vain after Australia's opening Twenty20 match against Pakistan ended in a no result due to persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia was 41-0 off just 3.1 overs on Sunday when rain began to fall heavily in Sydney, just 11 balls away from the five overs required to constitute a match.

Mitchell Starc (2-22) and Kane Richardson (2-16) had earlier taken two wickets for the Australians after the hosts had won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.

Starc removed opener Fakhar Zaman and hard-hitting all-rounder Imad Wasim for golden ducks, while Richardson also struck early.

But Pakistan captain Babar Azam saved the tourists, helping them rebound from 10-2 to 107-5 before Australia's target was revised to 119 in 15 overs.

The teams play the second match of the three-game series on Tuesday in Canberra, followed by the final one in Perth on Friday.

They will also play two test matches, beginning 21 November in Brisbane and a Day-Night test in Adelaide from 29 November

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 16:49:24 IST

