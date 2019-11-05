Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Steve Smith fifty leads hosts to comfortable win
Check out all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the second T20I between Australia and Pakistan
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Report 1st T20I: Opener Aaron Finch hit 26 runs off one Mohammad Irfan over but it was all in vain after Australia's opening Twenty20 match against Pakistan ended in a no result due to persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia was 41-0 off just 3.1 overs on Sunday when rain began to fall heavily in Sydney, just 11 balls away from the five overs required to constitute a match.
Mitchell Starc (2-22) and Kane Richardson (2-16) had earlier taken two wickets for the Australians after the hosts had won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.
Starc removed opener Fakhar Zaman and hard-hitting all-rounder Imad Wasim for golden ducks, while Richardson also struck early.
But Pakistan captain Babar Azam saved the tourists, helping them rebound from 10-2 to 107-5 before Australia's target was revised to 119 in 15 overs.
The teams play the second match of the three-game series on Tuesday in Canberra, followed by the final one in Perth on Friday.
They will also play two test matches, beginning 21 November in Brisbane and a Day-Night test in Adelaide from 29 November
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Nov 05, 2019 16:49:24 IST
