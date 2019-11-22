Australia vs Pakistan, highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Brisbane, Full Cricket Score: David Warner slams century to put hosts in commanding position
Follow the full scorecard as well as the live updates on the second day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Brisbane Cricket Ground here on our live blog.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs RAJ Baroda beat Rajasthan by 15 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Punjab by 109 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs JHA - Nov 22nd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUN - Nov 24th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs MAH - Nov 24th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt formation LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena-led govt for next 5 years, says Sanjay Raut; Nitin Gadkari calls it alliance of 'opportunism'
-
Why big hype on touching $5-tn economy by year 2025 is largely meaningless for average Indians
-
Maharashtra govt formation: Next CM will be from Shiv Sena, NCP has not sought top post, says Congress' Manikrao Thakare
-
After Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on corruption charges, PM and Israel face uncertain and chaotic future
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Vijender Singh sets sights on bigger things with bout against two-time Commonwealth Games champion Charles Adamu
-
Pagalpanti movie review: John Abraham & Co goof around in a rehash of Bollywood comedy clichés
-
As Indian mental health research sphere is penetrated by pseudo-spiritual influences, it's time medical bodies stepped up
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 1 report: Mitchell Starc took four for 52 as a middle-session blitz and some late new-ball fireworks helped Australia dismiss Pakistan for 240 to bring a close to the opening day of the first test in Brisbane on Thursday.
Pat Cummins took three wickets (3-60) and the third quick, Josh Hazlewood, grabbed two as the Australian bowlers took the honours on a sunny day at the Gabba.
Pakistan’s Asad Shafiq offered most resistance to the barrage from the Australian pace battalion with a fine knock of 76 before he was ousted by a Cummins delivery that removed his middle stump.
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and Australian captain Tim Paine pose for a photo ahead of the 1st Test at The Gabba. Getty
Left-armer Starc took the second new ball in the final hour of the day and made good use of it, dismissing Yasir Shah (26) with a trademark yorker and Shaheen Shah (0) in successive deliveries to put himself on a hat-trick.
Naseem Shah, the 16-year-old fast bowler who was playing his first test, faced the next delivery and, without appearing to know much about it, managed to keep the ball from hitting his stumps with a thick inside edge.
The teenager was the last batsman to depart, caught and bowled by Starc for seven to bring an end to a day that ebbed and flowed with long periods of Pakistani resistance punctuated by bursts of wickets.
“In the end, not a bad result,” said Australia captain Tim Paine.
“We weren’t quite at our best in that first session, we thought we bowled a bit short ... But apart from that we stuck to the task and got better as the day went on.”
After losing the toss, Australia had been frustrated by an opening stand of 75 from Azhar Ali (39) and Shan Masood (27) in a partnership that lasted throughout the first session and into the second.
The Australian quicks finally found their length, however, and removed both in three deliveries before swiftly adding the wickets of Haris Sohail and Babar Azam for one run apiece.
That spell of four wickets at the cost of three runs had the tourists rocking and a rout looked in order when Iftikhar Ahmed departed for seven to leave Pakistan on 95-5.
Cummins was fortunate to make the next breakthrough when he dismissed Mohammad Rizwan for 37 as the replays, when reviewed, showed what looked to be a no ball.
“I look at the scoreboard, it says a wicket,” Cummins added. “I’ll take it but I was really nervous until they put the finger up.”
Asad clearly enjoys playing Down Under, however, and backed up centuries in Pakistan’s two tour matches at a ground where he scored 137 when the tourists came close to chasing down an unlikely victory in 2016.
Reflecting the discipline that the openers had earlier employed, he brought up his 24th test half century in a partnership of 84 with Yasir before Australia took the new ball and seized the day.
“We are not too unhappy but it could have been a lot better,” said Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis.
“The first session we thought would be difficult we got through pretty well, but then we gave it away. We need a really good session tomorrow to be in the game.”
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2019 13:47:33 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Full cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 240
Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine urges his batsmen to support 'heavily reliant' Steve Smith in upcoming Tests
Australia vs Pakistan: Sixteen-year-old pacer Naseem Shah set to make debut at Gabba, informs visiting captain Azhar Ali