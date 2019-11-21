Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Full cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 240
Follow LIVE blog of Day 1 of first Test played between Australia and Pakistan at Brisbane Cricket Ground
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs DEL Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs RAJ - Nov 21st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Nov 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs HAR - Nov 22nd, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Why is JNU vital to public education and discourse in India? A student and a professor argue for the institution
-
Strategic sale in 5 PSUs: Govt’s messed up fiscal math has just got a major face-saver; privatisation drive positive for economy
-
Sanjay Raut says new govt in Maharashtra to be in place before Dec; Shiv Sena leader claims final decision to be taken 'in a day or two'
-
NCRB 2016 data: Delayed NCRB report, added categories don't take away from grim reality of farmer suicides
-
Donald Trump impeachment inquiry: An echo of Watergate as Gordon Sondland's remarks refocus the debate
-
ISSF World Cup Finals: After Manu Bhaker's pistol gold, India's Elavenil Valarivan claims top honours in 10m air rifle event
-
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, 'pathalgadhi' movement takes centre stage ahead of upcoming Assembly election
-
John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, director Anees Bazmee and others discuss Pagalpanti and the hard work behind comedy
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball by ball commentary
Preview: Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah is ready to become the youngest cricketer ever to make his test debut in Australia, little more than a week after his mother’s death in Pakistan.
Naseem, born on 15 February, 2003, got plenty of attention in a tour game in Perth last week not only because he tested the resolve of some experienced international batsmen, but also because it came so soon after his mother died.
Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali is confident the teenage paceman is among a group of bowlers who can help end Pakistan’s long winless streak Down Under.
Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali and Australian Captain Tim Paine pose for a photo during a media opportunity ahead of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan at The Gabba. Getty
Flight logistics and religious customs meant Naseem couldn’t make it home in time for the funeral, so he stayed in Australia and skipped the first innings of the drawn tour game against Australia A before returning with a fiery eight overs in the second innings that netted 1-21, including the wicket of test opener Marcus Harris.
“Obviously, it was a hard time for him, but he coped with it and he came out and bowled the very next day, which is very heartening,” Azhar said Wednesday, on the eve of the first test at the Gabba. “ We will definitely be looking to play him. He’s bowling really well.”
Azhar has played with Naseem at first-class level and thinks the young speedster has the fitness and the mental attitude to cope in the test arena. And he’s not concerned about the home team’s daunting record at the Gabba, where Australia is unbeaten since 1988.
“Not many players can reach (test) standard so early, but there are exceptions and he’s one of them,” Azhar said. “When I saw him first, I was so surprised. The control he had, the pace he had, and the temperament and the composure when he bowls is so exciting to see.”
Other Pakistan players have made test debuts at a younger age, including fast bowler Aaqib Javed, who was 16 years, 189 days when he played New Zealand in 1989. Ian Craig, at 17 years and 239 days, was the youngest Australian to make his test debut when he started against South Africa in Melbourne in 1953.
Azhar said there’s no reason to hold players back based only on their age.
“The good thing about (Naseem) is he is very fit. I have no doubts about his fitness and his bowling,” Azhar said, reflecting his general confidence in a Pakistan team that he doesn’t think will be overawed by Australia’s record at home.
Pakistan hasn’t won a test match in Australia since 1995.
“We go in here with a lot of confidence. We have the talent to do well here. We're very confident that if we execute our skills ... (we can) beat Australia. To do that, I think we have to keep believing and also play with no fear.”
Along with veteran paceman Mohammad Abbas, a pair of 19-year-old pacemen are also in selection calculations, with left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi taking 12 wickets in his three tests to date and Muhammad Musa yet to make his debut.
While most of the selection focus has been on the fast bowlers, 33-year-old wrist spinner Yasir Shah is likely to play an influential role in the series.
The Australians will be playing a test series for the first time since retaining the Ashes in England, where opening batsman David Warner averaged just 9.5 in the series. He and Steve Smith were making their test match returns from one-year ban following a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 and had contrasting series, with Smith topping the scoring and holding many innings together for Australia.
Warner will be combining with a recalled Joe Burns at the top of a reshuffled batting order, and Australia skipper Tim Paine is confident the veteran opener will be back in scoring form.
“Just watching him the last few days, he looks like he's back to his best, the ball's making a different sound off his bat again,” he said. "But the most pleasing thing about Davey was during the Ashes when he was in the worst form of his career he didn't change a bit, and a lot of players would.
Paine said Mitchell Starc was back approaching top form and he expected the left-arm paceman to play a leading role against Pakistan after missing selection for all but one of the Ashes series tests in England.
Starc and fellow pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will join spinner Nathan Lyon in a pace attack containing plenty of success in local conditions.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2019 13:50:33 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine urges his batsmen to support 'heavily reliant' Steve Smith in upcoming Tests
Australia vs Pakistan: Sixteen-year-old pacer Naseem Shah set to make debut at Gabba, informs visiting captain Azhar Ali
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors' blend of young and experienced batting vs Aussies' formidable bowling attack to headline Test series