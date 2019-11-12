First Cricket
Australia vs Pakistan: Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq expecting 'good results' from his 'ambitious team' in Test series

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is expecting 'good results' from his 'ambitious team' when they take on Australia in a two-match Test series.

Asian News International, Nov 12, 2019 21:58:50 IST

London: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is expecting 'good results' from his 'ambitious team' when they take on Australia in a two-match Test series.

File image of Misbah-ul-Haq. AFP

File image of Misbah-ul-Haq. AFP

Misbah led the team when the national side last toured Australia in 2016-17. They were white-washed 3-0 by the hosts.

"For Asian teams in Australia, it's always difficult but overall the best thing for us is that our batting line-up is experienced. Our boys who have toured previously scored runs here. Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood had a good time in the bouncy tracks in South Africa (tour in 2018-19) so looking forward, we have a good mature team," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Misbah-ul-Haq as saying.

"We have got good, young fast bowlers and Yasir Shah was there with us the last time we toured Australia. When you have such an ambitious team, you expect good results. The fast bowlers are energetic and all the players are expected to play well in the conditions," he added.

Australia have already won the three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the first match was abandoned due to rain. Now both teams will compete in a two-match Test series, starting from 21 November. Misbah said the bowlers are better prepared than their last tour.

"Our young fast bowlers and spinner Yasir Shah are our biggest positives. He (Yasir) is aware of Australian conditions and he also had better preparation playing domestic cricket at home. He bowled lengthy spells there and he exactly knows what was missing during his previous tour. So, I am hoping that our preparation is better than before," he said.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 21:58:50 IST

