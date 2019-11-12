Australia vs Pakistan: Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq expecting 'good results' from his 'ambitious team' in Test series
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is expecting 'good results' from his 'ambitious team' when they take on Australia in a two-match Test series.
London: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is expecting 'good results' from his 'ambitious team' when they take on Australia in a two-match Test series.
File image of Misbah-ul-Haq. AFP
Misbah led the team when the national side last toured Australia in 2016-17. They were white-washed 3-0 by the hosts.
"For Asian teams in Australia, it's always difficult but overall the best thing for us is that our batting line-up is experienced. Our boys who have toured previously scored runs here. Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood had a good time in the bouncy tracks in South Africa (tour in 2018-19) so looking forward, we have a good mature team," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Misbah-ul-Haq as saying.
"We have got good, young fast bowlers and Yasir Shah was there with us the last time we toured Australia. When you have such an ambitious team, you expect good results. The fast bowlers are energetic and all the players are expected to play well in the conditions," he added.
Australia have already won the three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the first match was abandoned due to rain. Now both teams will compete in a two-match Test series, starting from 21 November. Misbah said the bowlers are better prepared than their last tour.
"Our young fast bowlers and spinner Yasir Shah are our biggest positives. He (Yasir) is aware of Australian conditions and he also had better preparation playing domestic cricket at home. He bowled lengthy spells there and he exactly knows what was missing during his previous tour. So, I am hoping that our preparation is better than before," he said.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2019 21:58:50 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: After playing just five first-class matches, 16-year-old Naseem Shah could be surprise package Down Under
Australia pacer James Pattinson relishes rare period of peak fitness, hopes to play back-to-back Tests against Pakistan, New Zealand
Australia vs Pakistan: Alex Carey elated over having a 'very role-specific side', lauds bowlers' performance