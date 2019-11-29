Being dominated throughout the five days of a Test match and ultimately conceding a loss should not bother a side that much, for they certainly can bounce back. Until, however, it becomes a norm.

Such is the situation with Pakistan — who have now lost their last thirteen Tests Down Under. What is even more disappointing is the manner in which the visitors have succumbed to defeat.

Sample these eye-opening statistics. In only one of the 13 consecutive losses did Pakistan manage to even take a first innings lead, while on nine instances they conceded a lead of over 150 runs.

In the past two decades, only twice (Hobart 1999 and Sydney 2009) have Pakistan bowled Australia out for under 350 in any innings of a Test match.

In fact, this is quite contrasting when we recall Pakistan’s last win in other countries — in their last win in New Zealand, they bowled the Kiwis out for 110 in their second innings; their last win in South Africa had them bowl the Proteas out for 124 on Day 1; and in their last victory in England, they dismissed the hosts for 184 and consolidated on it, taking a huge first innings lead.

Here’s a team that is known for churning out genuine speedsters. A team that in the past had the mighty Waqars, Wasims, Imrans and Akhtars in their ranks. Obviously then, one would have expected the bowlers to step up their game.

They might be A1 elsewhere but unfortunately in Australia, that’s not the case. Only Wasim Akram and Imran Khan averaged under 30 in Australia. More recently, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir are the ones who took the baton for the side but even they average over 40 in Australia.

Simply put, Pakistan have been outclassed in every department of the game by the mighty Aussies on their home turf. And one can only hope something magical turns the tide for the visitors.

Here’s how badly Pakistan have fared in Australia in their last 13 encounters:

1999, 1st Test

After being put into bat in the Brisbane Test in 1999, Mohammad Yousuf’s 95 and Inzamam-ul-Haq’s 88 steered Pakistan to a first innings total of 367. However, it fell short of what Australia put up (575), riding on centuries from Michael Slater and Mark Waugh. Trailing by 208 runs, Saeed Anwar was the lone centurion for Pakistan in their second innings as the visitors posted a target of 73. Australia comfortably cruised to victory without losing any wickets.

Shoaib Akhtar, the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, took four wickets in the first innings, but was smashed for 153 runs in his 32 overs. There was a marked difference between him and Damien Fleming, who also took the same number of wickets, but only conceded 65 runs in 31 overs. Moreover, Fleming continued his impressive run in the second innings, picking up a five-wicket haul.

1999, 2nd Test

It seemed that Pakistan had lost more than just the toss for the second time as they were bundled out for a mere 222 on the opening day of the second Test in Hobart. Had it not been for Wasim Khan, the lone warrior who played a resilient knock of 91, things would have been worse for the visitors.

However, this was one of the few times that Pakistan staged a comeback against the mighty Aussies, restricting them to 246. Saqlain Mushtaq spun a web around the hosts, ending the first innings with figures of 6/46.

As Pakistan took the field in the second innings, a fighting century from Inzamam-ul-Haq and a handy 82 from Ijaz Ahmed, saw them post 392 despite Shane Warne’s five-wicket haul.

However, the visitors failed to replicate the goods from the first innings this time around as Adam Gilchrist (149) and Justin Langer (127) ensured a four-wicket win for Australia.

1999, 3rd Test

Already 0-2 down in the series, Pakistan could have avoided total humiliation had they won the 3rd Test at the WACA. However, in Perth they didn’t just suffer a defeat. Australia thrashed Pakistan by a convincing margin of an innings and 20 runs.

Pakistan could only post a total of 155 on the board. After dismissing the visitors cheaply, Austalia’s Ricky Ponting (197) and Justin Langer (144) made batting look effortless and powered the side to a mammoth total of 451.

Having to bat for the second time, Ijaz Ahmed and Wasim Akram did show some resilience with a century and half-century respectively, but Pakistan needed much more than that to save face. Ultimately, the Asian side could only manage 276, thus conceding a huge innings and 20-run defeat.

Michael Kasprowicz and Glenn McGrath rattled through the batting line-up of the visitors, scalping seven wickets each in the Test.

Pakistan in Australia Test Series 2004/05

1st Test, Perth

Justin Langer fell short of his double ton but played a fine knock of 191 as Australia posted a first innings score of 381 after being put into bat. Shoaib Akhtar was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, scalping a five-wicket haul.

In response, no Pakistani batsman could manage even a half century. The result: Langer alone outscored Pakistan’s total of 179. Michael Kasprowicz starred for the hosts, registering a five-wicket haul.

More misery was on the cards for Pakistan as Australia piled on 361 before declaring in the second innings. This was courtesy a century from Damien Martyn and Ricky Ponting’s 98.

Chasing a total in excess of 500, Pakistan bowed down to the pressure as they were bundled out for a mere 72, conceding a massive defeat by 491 runs.

It was Glenn McGrath who displayed a bowling masterclass for the hosts in the second innings as he finished with impressive figures of 8/24.

2nd Test, Melbourne

After electing to bat, Mohammad Yousuf’s century and Younis Khan’s 87 led Pakistan to a total of 341. This was backed up by a fine effort from their bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Danish Kaneria, who both registered a five-wicket haul to dismiss Australia for 379. Damien Martyn played a classy knock of 142 but it could only ensure a tiny lead of 38 for the hosts.

In reply, the Pakistan could only manage a total of 163 in the second innings as none of their batsmen could cross the 50-run mark. Opener Justin Langer was the sole wicket to fall for the Aussies, after which half-centuries from Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting took the side home.

3rd Test, Sydney

Having attained a 2-0 lead in the series, Pakistan were fighting for pride and eyeing a victory in the third Test. However, just like the Melbourne Test, the hosts thrashed the visitors by nine wickets in Sydney, thus ensuring a whitewash.

Salman Butt’s century was the only saving grace for the Pakistani batting line-up and it ensured a first innings total of 304. Stuart MacGill and Glenn McGrath starred for the Aussies, scalping five and four wickets respectively.

Led by Ricky Ponting’s double ton and Adam Gilchrist’s ton, Australia piled up a mammoth second innings total of 568, thus ensuring a 264-run lead. Danish Kaneria, picked up seven wickets but he received no real assistance at the other end, except from Naved-ul-Hasan, who chipped in with three wickets.

Walking out to bat in the second innings, Pakistan posted 325 on the board, courtesy Asim Kamal’s 87 and Yasir Hameed’s 63 but this meant a target of mere 61 for the Aussies, who comfortably chased it for the loss of one wicket.

Pakistan in Australia Test Series 2009/10

1st Test, Melbourne

It was an extremely unfortunate first innings for Australia as they lost two of their star performers — Simon Katich and Shane Watson — in their nineties. The team, however, piled on a mammoth total of 454/5 before they declared.

Doug Bollinger and Mitchell Johnson scalped three wickets each and restricted Pakistan to 258 as only Misbah-ul-Haq and Umar Akmal scored half centuries for the side.

Having a lead of 196 runs, Australia scored 225/8 before declaring their second innings. While most of the Aussie batsmen were sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Amir, who registered a five-wicket haul, Shane Watson was the lone warrior with his 120.

Chasing a target of 425, Pakistan batting faltered and got dismissed for 251, ensuring a 170-run victory for the hosts.

2nd Test at Sydney

Mohammad Asif (6/41) ran through the Australian batting in the first innings, restricting them to a mere 127. When they went into bat, they capitalised on the impressive bowling performance, posting 333 runs on the board. Thanks to half-centuries from Imran Farhat and Salman Butt, Pakistan got a lead of 206 runs.

In reply, Michael Hussey and Shane Watson starred for Australia, scoring 134 and 97 respectively. Ultimately, the hosts were dismissed for 381.

This looked like the best chance for the visitors as they only had to chase down 175. However, apart from Umar Akmal, who scored 49, the rest of the Pakistan batsmen were dismissed cheaply. Nathan Hauritz picked up a five-wicket haul, while Mitchell Johnson also chipped in with three wickets.

Eventually, the visitors fell short of a victory by 36 runs.

3rd Test, Hobart

Down 2-0, Pakistan failed to bounce back in the third Test at Hobart, ensuring a clean sweep for Australia.

Opting to bat first, the hosts piled on a mammoth total of 519/8 (declared), thanks to Ricky Ponting’s double ton and Michael Clarke’s 166. In reply, Salman Butt’s century and Shoaib Malik’s half-century ensured that the visitors posted 301 on the board.

Australia followed up a lead of 218 by scoring 219/5 (declared). Simon Katich, who scored a century, was the pick of the batsmen.

Chasing 437 was never going to be easy for the visitors. Nathan Hauritz and Peter Siddle picked up three wickets each and handed a 231-run defeat to the visitors.

Pakistan in Australia Test Series 2016/17

1st Test, Brisbane

After opting to bat, centuries from Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb powered Australia to 429 in their first innings. For Pakistan, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir scalped four wickets each.

In reply, Sarfaraz Ahmed top-scored with a half century as Pakistan could only manage 142 runs. Josh Hazelwood and Jackson Bird shared the spoils, picking up three wickets each.

Australia declared their second innings at 202/5, which meant a target of 489.

Asad Shafiq (137) and Azhar Ali (71) played fighting knocks. However, it wasn’t enough as Pakistan fell short of the target by 39 runs. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers and ended with four wickets in the second innings.

2nd Test, Melbourne

Pakistan elected to bat first in the 2nd Test at Melbourne and a blistering double ton from the blade of Azhar Ali led them to a first innings score of 443/9 (declared).

In response, Australia went past Pakistan’s total to post 624/8 (declared), courtesy Steve Smith’s 165 and David Warner’s 144.

Yasir Shah and Sohail Khan picked up three wickets each while Jackson Bird and Josh Hazlewood did the same for Australia in the first innings.

As Pakistan stepped out to bat for the second time, Mitchell Starc (4/36) ran through their batting order, restricting them to a mere 163. No batsman managed to cross the 50 run-mark for the hosts as they faced defeat in the Test by an innings and 18 runs.

3rd Test, Sydney

Matt Renshaw’s 184 and David Warner’s 113 steered the hosts to 538/8 (declared) in their first innings.

Pakistan, in response, were dismissed for 315 despite a brilliant 175 from Younis Khan. Australia capitalised on their lead of 223 runs and added 241 runs before declaring their second innings.

Usman Khawaja scored an unbeaten 79 while Steve Smith scored 59 to help the hosts set a massive target of 464. In reply, Sarfaraz Ahmed was the lone warrior who showed some resilience with an unbeaten 72, while the other batsmen faltered.

Pakistan posted 244 in the second innings and were defeated by a margin of 220 runs. Josh Hazelwood was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and ended with seven wickets in the Test.

1st Test, ICC World Test Championship at Brisbane, 2019

Australia continued their purple patch at home after beating Pakistan by an innings and five runs in Brisbane. This was Pakistan’s 13th consecutive loss Down Under. The hosts have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

After electing to bat, Asad Shafiq was the lone half-centurion for Pakistan, as they were bundled out for 240. Speedster Mitchell Starc picked up four wickets and got support at the other end from Pat Cummins, who chipped in with three.

In reply, Marnus Labuschagne’s 185 and David Warner’s 154 led the hosts to massive first innings total of 580. Yasir Shah, the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, ended with four wickets but was expensive as he conceded over 200 runs.

Babar Azam (104) and Mohammad Rizwan (95) starred as Pakistan walked out to bat for the second time.

However, after trailing the hosts by 340 runs on the first innings, Pakistan were bowled out for 335 on the fourth day, thus conceding a defeat by a convincing margin of an innings and five runs.

