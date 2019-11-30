Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner's focus on batting long hours post Ashes debacle bears fruit in marathon knock of 335
Warner became the first player to register a triple century at the iconic Adelaide Oval and only the seventh Australian cricketer to surpass the 300 run mark
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Dec 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
GDP nosedives to 6-year low: India’s got a huge demand problem and that’s not going away soon
-
Q2 GDP growth at 4.5%: Govt has indeed acknowledged, responded to problems with some measures but cannot afford to take eye off ball
-
Anupam Kher on Hotel Mumbai: Sometimes, directors from outside do a better job of making a film on India
-
London bridge attack: Man wearing hoax bomb costume stabs two to death, injures three; cops shoot down attacker, say he was known 'terror offender'
-
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Crusade against corruption by Raghubar Das cost me my BJP ticket, Saryu Roy tells Firstpost
-
How Twitter communalised the rape and murder of a 25-yr-old vet in Hyderabad, and how local police mucked up the investigation
-
Premier League: Unai Emery is second in long line of victims to toxic discourse fermented by Arsenal Fan TV
-
For Igudesman & Joo, demystifying classical music involves making fun with the craft, not of it
-
As political uncertainty looms over Jammu and Kashmir, Dal Lake nears its death
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Before a new series, most batsmen provide a clue about their approach. For David Warner, that clue was durability.
On the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane, Warner did something that was a bit peculiar – he batted for more than an hour in the nets. It was unusual and different from his regular routine. Two days later, Warner faced 296 balls, scored 154 and batted for seven hours. The new outlook was working. So he decided to repeat it again in Adelaide. The result — a triple hundred.
Warner’s marathon knock of 335 not out is the second-highest score for Australia in Tests. He became the first player to register a triple century at the iconic Adelaide Oval and only the seventh Australian cricketer to surpass the 300 run mark. But for the man himself, the statistic that would give him immense satisfaction is the ‘nine hours’ he spent in the middle.
Occupying the crease for a long time and accumulating runs has never been his strength. After all, he is a product of the T20 format who forayed into the Test arena. His theory was simple — time was secondary, runs were primary. But a nightmare Ashes campaign led to a change in mentality. The torrid time in England made him focus on durability.
One of the first focus points was to become patient. For that, he had to leave the ball and still find inner peace. On the first day, he left 53 balls out of 228, nearly one in four. It was a further indication of his concentration and his ability to resist the temptation of being lured into a false stroke.
“It is probably the best I’ve left,” Warner said at stumps on Day 1. “I’ve really tried to be a bit more patient and really wait for it. The last two games I’ve actually shown myself I can do that and I’m capable of doing that. I’m just really proud of how good my defence was tonight.”
If Day 1 was about patience, Day 2 would be about endurance. Warner has always been a fitness freak, having worked with some of the most high profile trainers in Australia. But ever since meeting his wife, Candice Falzon, an ironwoman champion, he has taken his work-out routine to a different level. On Saturday, all those gym sessions bore fruit as he changed gears by pushing the ball into the gap and sprinting between the wickets.
David Warner en route his score of 335 against Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test at Adelaide. AP
Warner has always been a bludgeoner rather than caresser. However, in Adelaide, he turned the tide. While he did smash 40 boundaries, 173 of his runs came in form of singles, twos or threes.
Warner ran 301 runs for himself and his partners, meaning a running distance of approximately seven kilometres. Add to that the concentration, the pink ball, batting in the twilight and the fight to regain respect.
Ever since the ball-tampering saga, Warner has always been the villain in the public eye. He was the instigator, the bad boy and the bandit. His failure in the Ashes further enhanced those negative perceptions. Deep down Warner knew the only way to change it was to let his bat do the talking.
The resurrection started in the Gabba nets. After 78 Tests, Warner decided to change his preparation. Gone were the short ‘feel good’ batting sessions. In came the long ‘battling’ sessions.
Perhaps, for the first time in his career, Warner had faced more deliveries in the nets than Steve Smith. Fair to say, all those long hours enabled Warner to transform his batting and to win hearts of the Australian public.
By the time Warner swivelled back and pulled Mohammad Abbas through wide mid-on, the on-lookers in the stands all rose at once and applauded non-stop for three long minutes. Warner’s reaction said it all. At first, he let out a roar. Then came the familiar leap of joy followed by the kiss of the helmet. For Warner, the defining moment came when he had to bow down and acknowledge the ovation. He had won.
Forget the records, the statistics, the numbers, the preparation and the innings for a second, it is the respect that Warner will relish the most. It has taken him 20 long months to win the respect of his fellow Australians. If ever there was a way to win back the people's admiration, Warner has shown the way to do it.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2019 17:31:20 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner celebrates Test homecoming with unbeaten ton to lead hosts' surge on second day in Brisbane
Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Full cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 240
Australia vs Pakistan, highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Brisbane, Full Cricket Score: David Warner slams century to put hosts in commanding position