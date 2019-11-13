Australia vs Pakistan: CA selectors struggle to pick batting combination for Tests as selection hopefuls fluff chances in practice game
Australia’s hopes of resolving their batting problems in time for the test series against Pakistan have proved forlorn, with a slew of candidates failing to stake their claim since the Ashes.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MUM Mumbai beat Puducherry by 27 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs SIK Jharkhand beat Sikkim by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs ODS Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by 3 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs VID Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs UTT - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs SER - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs VID - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
President's Rule in Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil in NCP panel to discuss common minimum programme with Congress
-
JNU students clash with police over fee hike: Here is how much it costs to be a student at the university
-
Highest tide in 50 years sweeps Venice; administration sets up wooden catwalks in St Mark’s Square, deploys water ambulances
-
Pullela Gopichand interview: Indian badminton team's chief coach on PV Sindhu's slump, hectic BWF calendar and more
-
President's Rule in Maharashtra: A dithering, vacillating Congress blew up a chance and handed initiative back to the BJP
-
Sensex, Nifty start on tepid note on weak global cues, uncertainty over US-China trade deal; Infosys, Bharti Airtel, SBI among major losers
-
Milap Zaveri on embracing potboilers like Marjaavaan, Satyamev Jayate: Moved on from adult comedies
-
The Queer Take: Moving past the LGBTQ community's entrenched ageism requires that we first confront it
-
In Raja Deen Dayal's 19th-century albumen prints, discovering the Deccan's archaeological heritage
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Melbourne: Australia’s hopes of resolving their batting problems in time for the Test series against Pakistan have proved forlorn, with a slew of candidates failing to stake their claim since the Ashes.
Selectors name the Test squad on Thursday but will have to rely on their gut rather than hard numbers when picking an opening partner for David Warner and filling a middle-order vacancy following the drawn series in England.
Australia A's Cameron Bancroft reacts after getting dismissed for 49. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketcomau
The Australia A tour game against Pakistan was to have offered an unofficial audition but all of the hopefuls fluffed their lines on Tuesday barring Cameron Bancroft, who scored 49 as the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 122.
Opener Bancroft, who was dropped mid-series in England after a string of failures, was only picked in the ‘A’ team after Nic Maddinson pulled out on mental health grounds and felt his chances of a recall were dim.
“Probably highly unlikely, I would have thought,” the 26-year-old told reporters.
Incumbent opener Marcus Harris, who averaged 9.66 against Joe Root’s England in three Tests during the Ashes, failed to cement his place with a score of 16.
His top-order rival Usman Khawaja poked around for six runs from 30 balls before being caught behind.
Opener Joe Burns, renowned for missing out on a place in the Ashes squad despite scoring 180 in the previous Test against Sri Lanka in February, blew his chance to make an impression when he was bowled for a duck by Imran Khan.
Middle order hopeful Travis Head, also dropped during the Ashes, did little for his hopes of a recall with 13, while much-hyped youngster Will Pucovski was out for five following his twin failures for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.
Australia’s selectors have a far easier job picking the bowling contingent, with pacemen Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Pat Cummins fit for the first Test starting in Brisbane on 21 November and certain to be included in the 12-man squad with spinner Nathan Lyon.
Picking which of the quicks misses out at the Gabba will be a tougher call.
For all his brilliance during the 50-over World Cup, Starc was used in only one Test in England and could be benched in favour of Pattinson, who is relishing a rare spell of fitness after three years blighted by injury problems.
Updated Date:
Nov 13, 2019 13:39:05 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: Aaron Finch, David Warner seal thumping win for hosts in 3rd T20I, clinch series
Australia vs Pakistan: Alex Carey elated over having a 'very role-specific side', lauds bowlers' performance
Australia pacer James Pattinson relishes rare period of peak fitness, hopes to play back-to-back Tests against Pakistan, New Zealand