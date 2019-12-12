- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs DEL Kerala drew with Delhi
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Assam drew with Services
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Perth: Batsman Marnus Labuschagne stroked his third straight majestic century, as Australia took advantage of a weakened New Zealand attack in fierce heat on the opening day of the first Test on Thursday.
Australia, who won the toss and batted in the day-nighter, reached 248 for four at stumps with Labuschagne 110 not out and Travis Head unbeaten on 20.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 110 at close on Day 1 against New Zealand in Perth. AP
Labuschagne batted through the final two sessions on a Perth Stadium pitch which was unresponsive before coming alive under the lights.
South Africa-born Labuschagne became just the ninth Australian batsman to notch three consecutive tons when he clubbed a six - just his second of his 12-Test career - down the ground off spinner Mitchell Santner to add to his centuries posted against Pakistan in Brisbane and Adelaide.
He shared a 132-run third-wicket partnership with Steve Smith (43) to grab control of the contest when conditions were at their most oppressive.
Stifled by disciplined New Zealand bowling and astute field placements from captain Kane Williamson, Smith was unable to find fluency and fell when he miscued a short delivery from Neil Wagner to leg gully.
While the hosts were unchanged, New Zealand were dealt a major blow when spearhead Trent Boult failed to overcome a side strain and were further weakened when debutant quick Lockie Ferguson was forced off the field after injuring his right calf in the second session.
Yet New Zealand battled manfully and clawed their way back with the pink ball under lights, highlighted by a Tim Southee pearler to dismiss Matthew Wade for 12 shortly before the close.
An unruffled Labuschagne, however, survived through to stumps after impressively rebuilding Australia’s innings following the dismissals of their openers in the first session.
Colin de Grandhomme, New Zealand’s workhorse all-rounder, returned to the lineup after overcoming an abdominal injury and made an immediate impact with the wicket of Joe Burns for nine.
David Warner, fresh off his unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide, fell in spectacular fashion just before the tea break for 43.
He had threatened to bat through the first session but was brilliantly dismissed by the tireless Wagner, who plucked a sharp return catch in his follow through.
Both teams wore black armbands as a tribute to the victims of New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption.
Most of the 19,081 spectators at the 60,000-seat stadium spent much of day one seeking refuge under the shelter of the stands with the temperature hitting 39 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand have only won one Test in Australia since their sole series triumph across the Tasman Sea in 1985-86.
Updated Date:
Dec 12, 2019 19:58:50 IST
