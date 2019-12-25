Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Southee says Boxing Day Test will be special as a lot of Kiwi greats haven't had chance to play it for 30-odd years
It's been a long time between Boxing Day Tests for New Zealand, Australia's closest cricketing neighbour.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs GOA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 26th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG vs CHA - Dec 26th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Leadership vaccuum, economic oppression, demonisation pushed Indian Muslim into corner, ex-RS MP Mohammed Adeeb tells Firstpost
-
BJP centres pitch on unauthorised colonies' regularisation as AAP focuses on govt's achievements ahead of Delhi Assembly polls
-
Mutual funds add over Rs 4 lakh cr to asset base in 2019; industry expects momentum to continue in 2020
-
Govt to conduct NPR along with Census 2021: All you need to know about NRC, National Population Register and how they are linked
-
'We couldn't find a compromise': Christian Post editor resigns over editorial defending Donald Trump
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan on reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Good Newwz and auditioning for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha
-
Change comes to Meghalaya's Smit village, but local traditions endure and governance is conditional
-
VOTE: From PV Sindhu winning World gold to Roger Federer's Wimbledon heartbreak, pick your top sporting moment of 2019
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: It's been a long time between Boxing Day Tests for New Zealand, Australia's closest cricketing neighbour.
Trent Boult, who sat out of the first Test against Australia due to a rib muscle injury, will be playing the Boxing Day Test. Getty Images
New Zealand's last appearance on 26 December in Melbourne was in 1987. So long ago, in fact, that only four of the current starters — Neil Wagner, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme — were born.
Fast bowler Tim Southee says the importance of the occasion is not lost on anyone involved in the squad. A crowd of up to 75,000 is expected to be present on the first day of the second Test, beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"A lot of great cricketers from New Zealand haven't had the chance to do it, so it's something special," Southee said.
"I'm sure everyone grew up watching the Boxing Day Test. The crowds and the history behind it and New Zealand not having had one for 30-odd years, it's something a little bit different."
After New Zealand's 296-run loss to Australia in the day-night Test in Perth, New Zealand has lost patience with struggling opener Jeet Raval. He's been replaced at the top of the order by reserve wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, who played the last of his two Tests in December 2017 and batted at No 8.
“He's been around the side for a while and he seems to have taken every chance he's had," Southee said.
The team will also feature Southee's long-time opening bowling partner Trent Boult, who sat out of the first Test due to a rib muscle injury. The left-armer was missed in Perth, with Boult's 17 wickets in Australian conditions the sixth-most by a Kiwi bowler.
"Not only our partnership, but 'Wags' (Neil Wagner) as well, the three of us have played a lot of cricket together," Southee said. "We've had a lot of success together so it's nice to have Trent back."
Australia, meanwhile, is considering picking five bowlers in a bid to counteract the expected batting-friendly conditions at the MCG.
Fast bowler James Pattinson will return as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood, who sustained a hamstring injury in the Perth Test and is still not fit.
Australia captain Tim Paine on Wednesday said he will delay making a call on the team until getting a final look at the pitch on Thursday morning.
“Looking at the wicket in the last two or three Boxing Day Test matches, it's been very hard to take 20 wickets," Paine said.
“Our batting has been scoring a lot of runs, so if we were to go with one more bowler, we would be comfortable and they could do the job,” he added.
Australia used all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as a fifth bowling option in Melbourne in both last year's loss to India and the Ashes draw a year earlier.
The teams will play the third Test in Sydney, beginning on 3 January.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 25, 2019 14:12:24 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Pacer Michael Neser likely to make his Test debut as hosts consider five-bowler attack for Boxing Day Test
Australia vs New Zealand: Speedster Trent Boult will play second Test, confirms skipper Kane Williamson
Australia vs New Zelaand: Marnus Labuschagne’s century powers hosts to advantage in day-night Test