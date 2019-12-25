First Cricket
Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Southee says Boxing Day Test will be special as a lot of Kiwi greats haven't had chance to play it for 30-odd years

It's been a long time between Boxing Day Tests for New Zealand, Australia's closest cricketing neighbour.

The Associated Press, Dec 25, 2019 14:12:24 IST

Melbourne: It's been a long time between Boxing Day Tests for New Zealand, Australia's closest cricketing neighbour.

Trent Boult, who sat out of the first Test against Australia due to a rib muscle injury, will be playing the Boxing Day Test. Getty Images

New Zealand's last appearance on 26 December in Melbourne was in 1987. So long ago, in fact, that only four of the current starters — Neil Wagner, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme — were born.

Fast bowler Tim Southee says the importance of the occasion is not lost on anyone involved in the squad. A crowd of up to 75,000 is expected to be present on the first day of the second Test, beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"A lot of great cricketers from New Zealand haven't had the chance to do it, so it's something special," Southee said.

"I'm sure everyone grew up watching the Boxing Day Test. The crowds and the history behind it and New Zealand not having had one for 30-odd years, it's something a little bit different."

After New Zealand's 296-run loss to Australia in the day-night Test in Perth, New Zealand has lost patience with struggling opener Jeet Raval. He's been replaced at the top of the order by reserve wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, who played the last of his two Tests in December 2017 and batted at No 8.

“He's been around the side for a while and he seems to have taken every chance he's had," Southee said.

The team will also feature Southee's long-time opening bowling partner Trent Boult, who sat out of the first Test due to a rib muscle injury. The left-armer was missed in Perth, with Boult's 17 wickets in Australian conditions the sixth-most by a Kiwi bowler.

"Not only our partnership, but 'Wags' (Neil Wagner) as well, the three of us have played a lot of cricket together," Southee said. "We've had a lot of success together so it's nice to have Trent back."

Australia, meanwhile, is considering picking five bowlers in a bid to counteract the expected batting-friendly conditions at the MCG.

Fast bowler James Pattinson will return as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood, who sustained a hamstring injury in the Perth Test and is still not fit.

Australia captain Tim Paine on Wednesday said he will delay making a call on the team until getting a final look at the pitch on Thursday morning.

“Looking at the wicket in the last two or three Boxing Day Test matches, it's been very hard to take 20 wickets," Paine said.

“Our batting has been scoring a lot of runs, so if we were to go with one more bowler, we would be comfortable and they could do the job,” he added.

Australia used all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as a fifth bowling option in Melbourne in both last year's loss to India and the Ashes draw a year earlier.

The teams will play the third Test in Sydney, beginning on 3 January.

Updated Date: Dec 25, 2019 14:12:24 IST

Tags : Australia Vs New Zealand 2019, Australia Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Australia Vs New Zealand Boxing Day Test, James Pattinson, Kane Williamson, Neil Wagner, Tim Paine, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult

