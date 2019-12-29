First Cricket
Trans-Tasman Trophy | 2nd Test Dec 26, 2019
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Paine backs Decision Review System despite contentious DRS calls in Boxing Day Test

Paine said the technology had its good points and he would certainly not like to return to the days of relying solely on the on-field umpires

The Associated Press, Dec 29, 2019 17:07:13 IST

Melbourne: It was New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s turn to be puzzled by cricket’s Decision-Review System (DRS) after he was given out leg-before wicket in the second Test against Australia on Sunday.

Williamson’s dismissal for a duck helped trigger a top-order collapse as New Zealand lost three wickets for three runs to be 35-3, before being bowled out for 240 and crashing to a 247-run loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson walks off the field after being dismissed by Australia during their Test match in Melbourne, Australia. AP

The Virtual Eye ball-tracking technology indicated the delivery from Australia’s James Pattinson was going to just clip Williamson’s stumps, which meant the original decision would not be overturned.

In Australia captain Tim Paine’s case on Friday, umpire Marais Erasmus ruled against an appeal for lbw. However, Williamson called for a DRS and it showed the ball was hitting the pad in line with the stumps, much to Paine’s dismay.

“Sometimes you get a bit frustrated,” Paine said.

But Paine acknowledged that the dismissal of Williamson was another case where the departing batsman could feel a little disappointed.

“Today we might have got one that went our way. That’s how it works,” Paine said.

Paine said the technology had its good points and he would certainly not like to return to the days of relying solely on the on-field umpires.

“I know they are trying to get it as precise as they possibly can,” Paine said. “But I think as an aid to help the umpires get the correct decision, it’s good.”

Like Paine, Williamson aims to put the controversial decision behind him.

“It’s not 100 percent accurate. You’d like to think that overall the technology does increase the number of right decisions,” Williamson said. “Whether you feel that you are unlucky or not, you still pretty much live with them and try to learn and just keep improving. That’s the focus for me and kind of always is, to move on.”

Williamson is the No 3-ranked batsman in Test cricket but has scored only 57 runs in the first two Tests of the series against Australia.

Paine said keeping Williamson in the field for long periods was all part of the plan to tire him out and put him under pressure.

“We’re bowling really well to him at the moment,” Paine said. “We want to wear opposition players down.”

Updated Date: Dec 29, 2019 17:07:13 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand Boxing Day Test, Boxing Day Test, Cricket, Decision Review System, DRS, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, Tim Paine

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

