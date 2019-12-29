Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Paine backs Decision Review System despite contentious DRS calls in Boxing Day Test
Paine said the technology had its good points and he would certainly not like to return to the days of relying solely on the on-field umpires
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In Odisha, touts have a field day as illiterate migrants scramble for documents to prove domicile status; activists condemn NRC, religion-based CAA
-
Show of Opposition unity as Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister; Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav attend event
-
Bollywood Awards 2019: Rani or Kangana? Rap or Niyam ho? Ayushmann or Ranveer? A pick of the year’s best work
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Five hospitalised after stabbing incident during Hanukkah celebrations in New York’s Monsey; suspect located, motive yet to be ascertained
-
Premier League: Mikel Arteta's pragmatic Arsenal against Frank Lampard's attacking Chelsea will be chess vs checkers
-
In UP's Kanpur, Muslims allege cops raised 'har har Mahadev' slogans, threatened women with rape in crackdown on anti-CAA protesters
-
Amid anti-CAA, NRC protests, artists in India are creating — and sharing — a portrait of dissent
-
A decade of Beyoncé: The pop singer's fandom and music that sparked vital conversations
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: It was New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s turn to be puzzled by cricket’s Decision-Review System (DRS) after he was given out leg-before wicket in the second Test against Australia on Sunday.
Williamson’s dismissal for a duck helped trigger a top-order collapse as New Zealand lost three wickets for three runs to be 35-3, before being bowled out for 240 and crashing to a 247-run loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson walks off the field after being dismissed by Australia during their Test match in Melbourne, Australia. AP
The Virtual Eye ball-tracking technology indicated the delivery from Australia’s James Pattinson was going to just clip Williamson’s stumps, which meant the original decision would not be overturned.
In Australia captain Tim Paine’s case on Friday, umpire Marais Erasmus ruled against an appeal for lbw. However, Williamson called for a DRS and it showed the ball was hitting the pad in line with the stumps, much to Paine’s dismay.
“Sometimes you get a bit frustrated,” Paine said.
But Paine acknowledged that the dismissal of Williamson was another case where the departing batsman could feel a little disappointed.
“Today we might have got one that went our way. That’s how it works,” Paine said.
Paine said the technology had its good points and he would certainly not like to return to the days of relying solely on the on-field umpires.
“I know they are trying to get it as precise as they possibly can,” Paine said. “But I think as an aid to help the umpires get the correct decision, it’s good.”
Like Paine, Williamson aims to put the controversial decision behind him.
“It’s not 100 percent accurate. You’d like to think that overall the technology does increase the number of right decisions,” Williamson said. “Whether you feel that you are unlucky or not, you still pretty much live with them and try to learn and just keep improving. That’s the focus for me and kind of always is, to move on.”
Williamson is the No 3-ranked batsman in Test cricket but has scored only 57 runs in the first two Tests of the series against Australia.
Paine said keeping Williamson in the field for long periods was all part of the plan to tire him out and put him under pressure.
“We’re bowling really well to him at the moment,” Paine said. “We want to wear opposition players down.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 29, 2019 17:07:13 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Southee says Boxing Day Test will be special as a lot of Kiwi greats haven't had chance to play it for 30-odd years
Australia vs New Zealand: Pacer Michael Neser likely to make his Test debut as hosts consider five-bowler attack for Boxing Day Test
Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Paine expresses frustration over Decision Review System after controversial dismissal in second Test