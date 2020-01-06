Sydney: Ross Taylor became New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in the longest form of the game on Monday when he hit three runs through mid-on after tea on the fourth day of the third test against Australia.

The 35-year-old, playing in his 99th Test, overhauled the tally of 7,172 Stephen Fleming managed in 111 matches between 1994 and 2008.

Any joy the former New Zealand captain felt at passing the milestone was short-lived as he was bowled for 22 by paceman Pat Cummins five balls later.

While New Zealand suffered a crushing 279-defeat in the third Test as Australia quickly wrapped up 3-0 clean sweep on the fourth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Congratulations @RossLTaylor on your achievement today. It’s been a tough series but you should be very proud of a wonderful career to date. Take a breath and enjoy a nice red to celebrate when the time is right. Well done mate. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) January 6, 2020

ROSS TAYLOR ➞ 7174*

Stephen Fleming ➞ 7172

Brendon McCullum ➞ 6453

Kane Williamson ➞ 6379

Martin Crowe ➞ 5444 Taylor is now New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Tests! 🙌#AUSvNZ | @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/8qxmjFIXaQ — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2020

