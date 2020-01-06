First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Jan 05, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st T20I Jan 05, 2020
IND vs SL
Match Abandoned
SL in IND Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
IRE in WI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor surpasses Stephen Fleming to become leading run scorer in Tests amongst Kiwis

Taylor, playing in his 99th Test, overhauled the tally of 7,172 Stephen Fleming managed in 111 matches between 1994 and 2008.

Reuters, Jan 06, 2020 13:50:46 IST

Sydney: Ross Taylor became New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in the longest form of the game on Monday when he hit three runs through mid-on after tea on the fourth day of the third test against Australia.

The 35-year-old, playing in his 99th Test, overhauled the tally of 7,172 Stephen Fleming managed in 111 matches between 1994 and 2008.

Any joy the former New Zealand captain felt at passing the milestone was short-lived as he was bowled for 22 by paceman Pat Cummins five balls later.

While New Zealand suffered a crushing 279-defeat in the third Test as Australia quickly wrapped up 3-0 clean sweep on the fourth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 13:50:46 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019-20, New Zealand, Pat Cummins, Ross Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Sydney Cricket Ground

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all