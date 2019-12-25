Australia vs New Zealand: Pacer Michael Neser likely to make his Test debut as hosts consider five-bowler attack for Boxing Day Test
Queensland quick Michael Neser looks set to make his Test debut against New Zealand with Australia considering an unconventional five-man attack for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs GOA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 26th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG vs CHA - Dec 26th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Govt to conduct NPR along with Census 2021: All you need to know about NRC, National Population Register and how they are linked
-
Anti-tribal governance of Raghubar Das cost BJP Jharkhand: 'Local' Hemant Soren spoke to us in our language, nailed it with his campaign, say voters
-
Total fraud at banks soars 74% to Rs 71,543 cr in 2018-19, says RBI; PSBs account for bulk of cases
-
NPR not linked to NRC, says Amit Shah in interview; Congress terms it a lie, counters with 2018 MHA report
-
'We couldn't find a compromise': Christian Post editor resigns over editorial defending Donald Trump
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan on reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Good Newwz and auditioning for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha
-
Change comes to Meghalaya's Smit village, but local traditions endure and governance is conditional
-
Sania Mirza to make Fed Cup return after four years as India unveil five-member squad for event
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Queensland quick Michael Neser looks set to make his Test debut against New Zealand on Thursday with Australia considering an unconventional five-man attack for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
File image of Michael Neser. Reuters
The hosts, who can clinch the three-match series with a second successive victory, are wary of the surface at MCG where bowlers had to really toil for any success in recent times.
They will unveil their playing XI on Thursday morning but captain Tim Paine suggested playing a fifth specialist bowler, a ploy they last employed in 2013 in Sydney against Sri Lanka.
“Looking at the wicket in the last two or three Boxing Day Test matches, it’s been very hard to take 20 wickets,” Paine told reporters on Wednesday.
“Our batting team has been scoring a lot of runs. So if we were to go with one more bowler, we would be comfortable and they could do the job," he added.
Travis Head could be sacrificed to accommodate Neser while James Pattinson, replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood, will join the pace attack which also features Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Nathan Lyon is their lone specialist spinner.
Earlier this month, a Sheffield Shield match at the MCG was abandoned after several batsmen sustained blows to the body on a dangerous pitch.
New Zealand have confirmed two changes with Tom Blundell shoehorned into the makeshift opener’s role replacing the off-colour Jeet Raval, and quick Trent Boult returning from a rib muscle injury.
“It’s a brilliant opportunity. I guess there’s a sense of romance about being involved in the Boxing Day Test,” Kane Williamson said.
“The guys have all grown up watching whoever’s been involved so it’s quite cool to be part of it,” the skipper added.
With 10 days to recover from the shellacking in the day-night Test in Perth, New Zealand are confident of doing better with the red ball.
“Perth was tough and Australia are very good and tactically sound. It’s important we learn from some bits of Perth but turn our focus to Melbourne, the changing conditions and perhaps not be too reactive to that performance,” Williamson said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 25, 2019 12:17:38 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Southee says Boxing Day Test will be special as a lot of Kiwi greats haven't had chance to play it for 30-odd years
Australia vs New Zealand: Speedster Trent Boult will play second Test, confirms skipper Kane Williamson
Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi batsman Tom Blundell to replace out-of-form Jeet Raval in Boxing Day Test