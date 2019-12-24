Australia vs New Zealand: Over 20,000 New Zealand fans expected to pack MCG for rare Boxing Day test
Cricket Australia said last week more than 16,000 tickets had been sold to New Zealanders based in Australia, while airlines have put on extra flights to ferry the thousands of fans across the Tasman Sea for the fixture.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 26th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir PSA detainee Ghulam Mohammed Bhat dies in UP jail: 'They told me you have to just bring him back home,' says 32-year-old son
-
Key takeaways from Jharkhand poll results: Regional parties defy BJP's expansion plans, Congress hits right note with allies
-
CBI books former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar for cheating PNB in Rs 110 cr bank loan
-
Donald Trump impeachment: With fresh evidence in hand, Chuck Schumer demands more emails and documents
-
Lacking powerful leaders and worldly-wise elders, today's young Muslims have had to teach selves secularism, political savvy
-
Ten most underrated Hindi films of the decade, from Dhobi Ghat, Stanley Ka Dabba to Kaalakaandi, Sonchiriya
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, examining the insiders versus outsiders debate at close quarters
-
VOTE: From PV Sindhu winning World gold to Roger Federer's Wimbledon heartbreak, pick your top sporting moment of 2019
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
More than 20,000 New Zealand fans are expected to throng the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday to watch their side play their first Test at the iconic ground since 1987 when they face Australia in the second match of the three-game series.
Cricket Australia said last week more than 16,000 tickets had been sold to New Zealanders based in Australia, while airlines have put on extra flights to ferry the thousands of fans across the Tasman Sea for the fixture.
File image of Melbourne Cricket Ground. AFP
Such has been the interest, officials said they were projecting a crowd in excess of 78,000 on the opening day of the traditional Boxing Day fixture, the largest attendance at the ground for a non-Ashes Test.
The significance of the clash lies not just in that Australia could clinch the series with a victory after winning the first match in Perth last week by 296 runs, according to former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith.
The match showed Australia now recognised their neighbours were worthy of playing high profile Tests like the Boxing Day fixture in Melbourne and New Year’s match in Sydney, which attract massive holiday crowds.
“We’ve toured here but we seem to play the curtain raiser not the main event,” Smith told Australia’s Fox Sports this week.
New Zealand have played 20 Tests in Australia since 1987, none of which have been in biggest cities of Melbourne or Sydney.
“I think the All Blacks have probably played at the MCG more often than the New Zealand cricket side in the last 30 years and I think they’re playing there next year.
“That’s the irony of it, that the rugby side have played here more than the cricket side. It’s just wrong.”
Despite the heavy defeat in Perth, New Zealand enter the match with optimism given they are likely to have pace spearhead Trent Boult back after he recovered from a rib muscle injury.
The 30-year-old would be a straight swap for the injured Lockie Ferguson and would bolster New Zealand’s pace attack.
Tom Blundell has already been confirmed as a replacement for the out-of-form Jeet Raval to open the innings.
Australia fast bowler James Pattinson will come in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, while coach Justin Langer has mooted the idea of taking five specialist bowlers into the match due to a pitch that has been batsman friendly in recent years.
MCG curator Matt Page, however, said on Monday the wicket, which is not the same as the one used in an abandoned first class match earlier this month because it was considered dangerous, would be fair to both bat and ball.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 14:37:35 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult on track for 'dream' Boxing Day Test
Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson ruled out of ongoing first Test due to calf injury sustained on Day 1
Australia vs New Zealand: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Boxing Day Test with hamstring injury