- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BAR Vs RLY Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Muslim identity politics over Citizenship Amendment Act has alienated allies and is problematic for idea of India
-
Watch: In aftermath of police action during anti-CAA protests in Bihar's Aurangabad, video proof emerges of cops wrecking vehicles, barging into homes
-
DMK, allies pip ruling AIADMK combine in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls; make inroads in CM Palaniswami's bastion Salem
-
US, Iran exchange military threats after killing of Qassem Soleimani; Democrats question timing of attack
-
The most anticipated games of 2020 — from The Last of Us II to Half-Life: Alyx and Cyberpunk 2077
-
John Ford's Stagecoach responded to socialist spirit of 30s America, pitted outcasts against the respectable
-
From My Name Is Khan to Bajirao Mastani, ten films from the 2010s that could've benefited from a female perspective
-
ISL 2019-20: Free-flowing ATK provide toughest challenge yet to Jorge Costa's resurgent Mumbai City FC
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Sydney: Steve Smith has set some pretty lofty standards for Australian batting in recent years but Marnus Labuschagne’s exploits in the five home tests this season now bear comparison, especially after he broke a 67-year-old scoring record on Saturday.
The effervescent 25-year-old, born in South Africa but raised from the age of 10 in Queensland, made his debut against Pakistan in October 2018 and impressed with four half-centuries in last year’s Ashes series in England.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats on day two of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. AP
Since he first took guard against Pakistan again in Perth in November, though, he has enjoyed a purple patch of form that few other batsmen have rivalled.
After scoring 215 to drive Australia to 454 in the third test against New Zealand on Saturday, Labuschagne has now scored a double century, two 150s, one century and two half-centuries in his last seven innings.
The knock took him to 837 runs at an average of 199.57 for the home season, bettering the 834 Australian batting great Neil Harvey tallied in a five-match series against South Africa in 1952-53.
“Obviously that’s very special going past a player of that calibre,” said Labuschagne.”I haven’t really had a chance to stop and reflect on the summer that I have had. Looking at it, it has been a very special summer but the real privilege is playing in this team."
“You’re not just playing for yourself you’re playing for a team that is really enjoyable to be a part of.”
Only Harvey, England’s Wally Hammond and the great Don Bradman have ever scored in excess of 800 runs over a five-test Australian summer.
Bradman did it twice and he alone now stands above Labuschagne in the list of career averages for those batsmen who have played at least 20 innings.
There is, of course, daylight between the 99.94 Bradman famously finished on and Labuschagne’s current 63.63. Smith is now relegated to third on the list on 62.84.
Labuschagne will face tougher assignments overseas and much tougher opposition than Pakistan and a New Zealand side ravaged by illness and injury but he has already shown remarkable maturity for a batsman with only 14 tests under his belt.
“I think he’s just very good at absorbing pressure and keeping ticking away,” said New Zealand spinner Todd Astle, who dismissed Labuschagne caught and bowled on Saturday with the 363rd delivery the Australian faced.
“It’s amazing how he’s able to keep up that momentum.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 04, 2020 17:03:51 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Marnus Labuschagne builds on stellar summer with first double-hundred to take hosts past 400 on Day 2
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at MCG, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 257/4 at stumps
Australia vs New Zealand: 'I have no idea, don't really listen', says Steve Smith on being greeted with boos at MCG