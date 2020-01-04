Sydney: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne’s stellar summer reached a new peak with his first double century before New Zealand showed great resolve on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch to battle their way to 63 without loss on the second day of the third Test.

Labuschagne scored 215 off 363 balls, with 19 boundaries and a six, before his epic innings was ended amidst a late order collapse by the hosts to be all out for 454 by tea on Saturday.

New Zealand openers Tom Blundell and captain Tom Latham found scoring difficult on an SCG pitch starting to show variable bounce and pace, but crucially for the tourists, finished the day with their wickets intact on a hot and at times smoky, afternoon.

Latham reached stumps unbeaten on 26, with Blundell, coming off the back of a century in Melbourne, 34 not out. Both batsmen showed patience in their stroke play and survived some frightening deliveries, especially from Pat Cummins, which unexpectedly reared up at the body.

But not for the first time this summer it was Labuschagne’s day, despite a slow crawl toward his double hundred milestone.

It took well over an hour into the middle session for Labuschagne to get the final 19 runs he needed from his 181 not out at lunch and the 25-year-old was stalled for several overs on 199 before a streaky outside edge off Colin de Grandhomme raced away for a boundary and his first double century off 346 balls.

The world’s fourth-ranked batsman has scored 837 runs in five matches, including four centuries, this summer at an incredible average of 119.6. He is also the first player to make four Test scores of 140 or more during an Australian summer.

Skipper Tim Paine, who shared a 79-run partnership with Labuschagne, scored 35 before he was bowled by de Grandhomme (3-78) to trigger a late-order collapse for the hosts.

Astle then snared Labuschagne caught and bowled and Cummins for two, either side of Wagner bowling James Pattinson (2).

Some lusty hitting from Mitchell Starc (22) saw Australia pass 450 before Wagner (3-66) hit his middle stump to end the innings.

Resuming Saturday morning at 283-3, Australia added 71 runs for the loss of two wickets before lunch in an even session.

After making five changes for this match, four of which were for illness or injury, New Zealand’s tour took another blow with news that seamer Matt Henry had broken his thumb early on the first day and Jeet Raval had taken ill.

Henry continued to bowl as the injury is to his non-bowling hand, while Raval reappeared in the field later in the first session.

Despite the latest personnel setbacks, Saturday’s first session was New Zealand’s best in the field with spinner Will Somerville bowling Matt Wade (22) in the first over the morning, before Henry had Travis Head caught behind for 10 as they limited the hosts to 71 runs in two hours.

On Friday, Labuschagne and Steve Smith (63) combined for a 156-run partnership to swing the momentum firmly toward the hosts after Paine won the toss and batted.

Australia is seeking a clean sweep after winning the first two Tests at Perth and Melbourne.

