Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of AUS vs NZ on Live TV Online

Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 final Live Streaming: The T20 World Cup 2021 will witness a new champion on Sunday when Kane Williamson's New Zealand lock horns with Aaron Finch's Australia in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

One the perennial underdogs at cricket's global stage, the final will mark a hat-trick of appearances for New Zealand. While they reached the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where they sustained that heartbreaking loss to eventual champions England, earlier this year, the Kiwis managed to own an ICC trophy when they beat India at the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

And Kane Williamson's men will look to add another trophy to their cabin come Sunday.

Devon Conway will the miss summit clash due to a hand injury that he sustained during the semi-final against England.

Meanwhile, this will be Australia's second appearance at a T20 World Cup final, having lost to England at the 2010 T20 World Cup final in the West Indies.

Adam Zampa's form is a big boost for the Aussies, who has been an influential figure this campaign. He not only has 12 wickets in this tournament (Second-highest wicket taker), but also has registered best bowling figures of 5/19 to see Bangladesh off for just 73.

The two teams have met in the T20 World Cup only once, in 2016, when Mitchell McClenaghan and Corey Anderson shared five wickets among them to restrict Australia to 134/9, while chasing 142, in a Super 10 game in Dharamsala.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 title clash:

When will the T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The match between New Zealand and Australia will take place on 14 November, 2021.

What is the venue for New Zealand versus Australia match?

The match will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the New Zealand versus Australia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand versus Australia match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.