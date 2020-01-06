Australia vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Sydney
Follow the live scorecard as well as ball-by-ball updates on the fourth day of the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD Vs KER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs TN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Bihar beat Mizoram by 6 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Assam beat Uttarakhand by an innings and 90 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Services beat Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL Match Abandoned
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM vs UAE - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 7th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU violence: 18, including students' union president, injured after masked men run amok on campus; Oppn slams 'hooliganism,' Amit Shah orders inquiry
-
After Rajasthan, 219 infant deaths in December at two Gujarat civil hospitals; CM Vijay Rupani walks away when asked about it
-
In his sequel to Jasmine Days, Benyamin explores literary censorship, the aftermath of a failed revolution
-
Aadukalam, Andhadhun, Sairat, Kammatipaadam, Mahanati, Village Rockstars: 100 great Indian films of the 2010s
-
The most anticipated games of 2020 — from The Last of Us II to Half-Life: Alyx and Cyberpunk 2077
-
At New Delhi rally, Amit Shah accuses Gandhis of misleading people on CAA, claims Arvind Kejriwal favours 'anti-nationals'
-
‘USA wants no more threats’: Donald Trump says Washington will target 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates over Qassem Soleimani's death
-
ISL 2019-20: Bartholomew Ogbeche's brace help Kerala Blasters return to winning ways with all-round show against Hyderabad FC
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 3 report: Nathan Lyon took 5-68 as a dominant Australia dismissed New Zealand for 251 before the home batsmen took over to extend their lead to 243 by the close of play on the third day of the third and final Test on Sunday.
Already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Perth and Melbourne, New Zealand have been ravaged by illness and injury and now face a huge battle to avoid a third heavy loss before they head home.
The Sydney Cricket Ground was turned pink for the 12th straight year in aid of cricketing great Glenn McGrath’s breast cancer foundation but there was nothing charitable about Australia’s approach to the match.
Openers David Warner (23) and Joe Burns (16) steered the hosts to 40 without loss at stumps to add to the first-innings tally of 454 built on the back of Marnus Labuschagne’s maiden double century.
It was the Australian bowling attack, though, that once again set the tone as they took all 10 New Zealand wickets for the fifth time in the series.
Off spinner Lyon carried the ball off the pitch to huge applause an hour after tea after he had Matt Henry stumped to end New Zealand’s innings and secure the 17th five-wicket haul of his career, his first against the Black Caps.
“It’s always special being part of the Sydney test match and playing in front of your family and friends, and to perform in the first innnings was pretty special,” Lyon said.
“There’s still plenty of work to do in the second dig ... but if you were rocking up today and saying we’d end up with a lead of 240 and 10 wickets in hand, we’ll take that every day,” he added.
Henry batted despite breaking the thumb on his non-bowling hand on day one of the match, the latest in a catalogue of misfortune that robbed the tourists of captain Kane Williamson and a string of other top players.
Glenn Phillips, flown over from New Zealand on the eve of the test to cover for the sick Williamson and Nicholls, offered the most resistance with a 52 on his Test debut.
The 23-year-old enjoyed some luck when he was dropped twice by the normally reliable Lyon and again just before tea when he was caught in the deep off a James Pattinson no ball.
He brought up his maiden half century with a brilliant pull shot through square but two balls later was clean bowled by paceman Pat Cummins, who took 3-44 to show once again why he is the world’s top-ranked Test bowler.
“It was a really enjoyable time out there,” Phillips said. “It’s a shame I wasn’t able to go on and extend the innings a bit, but that’s cricket.”
Lyon tops a few lists of his own these days and it was the unassuming off-spinner who broke New Zealand’s early resistance after they had resumed on 63 without loss.
He bowled opener Tom Blundell for 34 and trapped Jeet Raval leg before wicket for 31 in the first session and returned after tea to send back tailenders Will Sommerville and Neil Wagner, both for ducks, in a magnificent two-wicket maiden.
Conditions were much cooler than on Saturday’s second day but there was a distinct smell of smoke in the air from the bushfires that have been raging around Sydney for the last couple of months.
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 05, 2020 19:13:50 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3 at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Kiwis shot out for 253, hosts ahead by 243
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights 3rd Test Day 2 at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Marnus Labuschagne's double-ton takes hosts to 454
Australia vs New Zealand, highlights, 3rd Test Day 1 at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Marnus Labuschagne's ton steer hosts to 283/3 at stumps