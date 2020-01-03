Australia vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Sydney
Follow the live scorecard as well as ball-by-ball commentary on the opening day of the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Assam's indigenous Muslims, fearing CAA may trigger another wave of Hindus migrating from Bangladesh, demand special population census
-
'A year of chaos': Cornered by communications blockade, J&K doctors and medical students look back on 2019
-
‘No illegal immigrant can settle in Assam’: Sarbananda Sonowal says CAA will not affect state’s indigenous population
-
Indonesian capital floods on New Year's day due to heavy rains; 16 killed, thousands displaced in Jakarta, landslides reported in Bogor, Depok
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
The Queer Take: Divorced from death and disease, re-imagining desire without shame, and celebrating it
-
Ghost Stories movie review: Dibakar Banerjee's political short film elevates an otherwise bland anthology that just isn't scary
-
Amarjit Singh Kiyam interview: Promising Jamshedpur FC midfielder looks to revive career after being sidelined by injury
-
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT verdict; challenges Cyrus Mistry's reinstatement as chairperson, director on board
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: The New Year’s cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the great fixtures on the Australian sporting calendar but this year it will be heavily overshadowed by the bushfire catastrophe unfolding around the country.
While there was never any chance of any of the hundreds of blazes raging around the country reaching the leafy suburbs of Sydney where the SCG has sat for 171 years, the smoke from the deadly conflagrations is a different matter.
The skies were clear on Thursday when the hosts and New Zealand made their final preparations for the third and final test of the series but there is a very real prospect of thick smoke halting play at some point after the five-day contest gets underway on Friday.
“We won’t be putting the players’ health at risk, nor will we be putting the health of match officials, or fans at the match at risk,” Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts said at the ground.
“This is quite a unique situation but we’re as confident as we can be that we’ve got the right expertise around us and that good judgment will be exercised and the safety of everyone at this great ground will be put first.
“We need to be treating this like rain delays if we have smoke delays.”
Temperatures are forecast to soar above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) along the south coast on Saturday, bringing the prospect of renewed firefronts to add to the around 200 current blazes and apossible increase in smoke.
A domestic Twenty20 match in Canberra was abandoned because of bushfire smoke on Dec 21.
The ultimate decision over whether to suspend play rests with the match officials, who have the discretion to call the players off the field if the air is considered hazardous or visibility is greatly reduced.
Beleaguered Nation
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison drew flak on Wednesday when he suggested the beleaguered nation would be “inspired” by the match and test captain Tim Paine articulated more modest hopes on Thursday.
“It’s maybe an opportunity for us to provide a distraction for people and a bit of happiness if we can by playing a brand of cricket that Australians can be proud of,” Paine told reporters.
New Zealand last played a New Year’s test in Sydney in 1974 and the tourists would have been hoping to pitch up at the SCG in much better shape than they have done.
The three-match series was lost after heavy defeats in Perth and Melbourne and a flu-like bug has ripped through the squad this week putting captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls in doubt for the match.
The Black Caps have already lost pacemen Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson to injury on this tour and they can ill-afford any weakening of their batting in the face of Australia’s fearsome bowling attack.
The pace of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson combined with the guile of off spinner Nathan Lyon has proved irresistible in four home tests against Pakistan and New Zealand this year.
Cricket great Glenn McGrath, whose breast cancer foundation is the main charity partner for the test, said he thought the current bowlers were now on a par with the much feared attack he once formed with Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee and Shane Warne.
“It’s as good a bowling attack as we’ve had,” McGrath said on Thursday.
“A lot of people have said New Zealand have been disappointing, but I think a lot of that’s to do with how our bowlers have bowled.”
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 02, 2020 20:02:27 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3 at MCG, Full Cricket Score: Hosts take 456-run lead at stumps
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at MCG, Full Cricket Score: Travis Head's ton puts hosts in commanding position
Australia vs New Zealand: Travis Head's century powers hosts to first innings total of 467; Kiwis lose two wickets in reply