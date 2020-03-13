Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st ODI toss update: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Sydney.

Brimming with confidence after a 5-0 ODI series victory and a 2-0 series sweep in the Tests against India, New Zealand will look to come out all guns blazing against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series in Sydney.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to make the most of their home conditions and trump their Trans-Tasman rivals. The hosts are coming on the back of a humiliating 0-3 ODI series defeat against the Proteas and would be aiming for course correction in that regard.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts had informed on Thursday that the ODI series will be played behind closed doors due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.