Australia vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the first one-day international between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 13, 2020 09:07:17 IST

57/0
Overs
12.0
R/R
4.75
Fours
6
Sixes
1
Extras
3
David Warner Batting 31 44 5 0
Aaron Finch (C) Batting 23 28 1 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st ODI toss update: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Sydney.

Brimming with confidence after a 5-0 ODI series victory and a 2-0 series sweep in the Tests against India, New Zealand will look to come out all guns blazing against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series in Sydney.

Australia vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney

Led by Aaron Finch, Australia will look to make the most of their home conditions and get back to form against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series. AP

Australia, on the other hand, will look to make the most of their home conditions and trump their Trans-Tasman rivals. The hosts are coming on the back of a humiliating 0-3 ODI series defeat against the Proteas and would be aiming for course correction in that regard.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts had informed on Thursday that the ODI series will be played behind closed doors due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 09:07:17 IST

