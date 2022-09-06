Australia vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Cairns

Australia are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Carns. The series between Trans-Tasman rivals will witness the return of international cricket in Cairns after as many as 18 years. The venue has hosted only two ODIs, with the chasing side winning on both occasions.

Set to be an ODI between these two teams after almost 30 months, this is going to be Australia and New Zealand’s 21st bilateral ODI series against each other.

Notably, Australia will aim to bounce back after suffering a shocking defeat against Zimbabwe in their last ODI. While the Aussies scripted a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe, they were annihilated by the visitors in the final ODI. Zimbabwe spinner Ryan Burl had scalped five wickets in the game as Australia were bundled out for a mere total of 141. Zimbabwe eventually chased down the target with 66 balls to spare.

On the other hand, New Zealand are coming into the fixture after defeating West Indies 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

Talking about head-to-head, Australia enjoy a dominating 92-39 win-loss record in the ODIs against the Black Caps (NR: 7).

Interestingly, both Australia and New Zealand have named a full-strength squad for the series, and fans across the globe are in for a treat.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson (c)